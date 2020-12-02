2000
— Chore Service, a new program at Young-At-Heart Senior Citizens Center’ Community Based In-Home Service program allowed seniors and the disabled to receive help with their chores.
The service, which began Dec. 1, 2000, offered someone to come into the home and perform cleaning and other chores which need to be done for the client. The program allowed the elderly and disabled to stay in their homes, in healthy environments.
Some of the services provided by the program included snow removal,; wash curtains; wash windows; clean refrigerators; defrost and clean freezers; clean ovens; move furniture and vacuum; scrub and dust; clean garages; rake leaves; clean sidewalk; as well as other services the clients might need.
— Since 1978, a group of residents, led by Al Harris placed a tree on the top of Mansface on Dec. 6, 2000 in Green River.
The tradition began in the early 1970s, beginning with an anonymous person or group, and taken over by Boy Scouts, the Flaming Gorge Days committee and a group of Green River High School students including Mike Harris, Lynn Herr, Jan Meeboer, Jeannie Gillmore and Stacey Gillmore with assistance from Jeannie’s and Stacey’s father Hal Gillmore.
Harris and his group including Chance Harris, Steve Core, Heather Core, John Gaensslen, Chuck Claxton, Ken Johnson, Dagan Miller, and Phillip Luzmoor had placed and decorated the tree on Mansface for more than 20 years.
1990
— Exchange students attending Green River High School were honored at a Christmas Tea on Dec. 5, 1990 in the school’s cafeteria.
High School librarian Diana Barnett welcomed the guests to the Christmas Tea
Christmas music was performed by two high school groups, Expressions and Contemporary Singers, under the direction of Steve Grussendorf, Green River High School choir director.
During the tea, the exchange students gave presentations about their home towns and countries.
Exchange students honored included Mayra Lejardi of Puerto Rico; Linda Johanson of Sweden; Timm Rautman of Germany; Javier Franques of Spain; Thomas Feldskov of Denmark; and Nels Bach of Denmark.
— The Western Wyoming Community College Orchestra, conducted by Greg Sarette, performed for Governor Mike Sullivan and guests during the Governor’s Awards for the Arts in Wyoming on Dec. 7, 1990 in the Western Wyoming Community College Theater.
A reception for the governor took place prior the concert with chamber and classical music performed.
Sarette of Casper worked with the Western Wyoming Community College during fall 1990 to produce the program.
1980
— The Rock Springs High School Drama Department presented their second play of the season on Dec. 3-4, 1980 in the Rock Springs High School auditorium.
The play, a hillbilly farce, “A Feudin’ Over Yonder,” was a story of feuding clans,
Cast members included Laura Frink as Mountain Maggie; Donna Praytor as Ma Fry; Lisa Kennedy as Emma Fry; Rick Haddock as Izzie Fry; and Jim Wilkinson as Clem Fry; Christine Romero as Rosie Bell Fry; Shari Noble as Aunt Harry Hornhonker; Emily Shifrar as Becky Mae Hornhonker; Dick Bartolic as Willly Hornhonker; Mike Devine as Pappy Popoff; Ralph Potter as Zeke Popoff; and Robert Jakobson as the travelin’ preacher. Supporting cast included Brandy Brown, Stacey Elmer, Tony McMillan, Jeff Goetch and Jodi Jereb.
— Western Wyoming Community College Theater and Dance Department and the Western Wyoming College Extension Department presented their dance production on Dec. 5, 1980 at East Junior High School’s auditorium.
Some 60 dancers ages 5 to 12 performed their dance routine “Dance a Christmas Dream.” The young dancers were part of the college’s extension program.
Seven dancers from the college’s Repertory Dancers also performed during the concert.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.
