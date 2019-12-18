1968
• Apollo 8 commander Frank Borman sharpened his aim at the moon with a 12-second burst of his spacecraft control rockets on Dec. 23, 1968, after crossing the Great Divide of interplanetary space into the grasp of lunar gravity. This followed the launch on Dec. 22, 1968.
The final course correction allowed Apollo 8 just 1.4 miles per hour, but it put Borman, James Lovell and William Anders on a path, that would carry them with razor-sharp accuracy within their planned 70.7 miles of the moon.
Apollo 8 was within 24,000 miles of the moon as of Dec. 23, 1968, traveling 2,788 miles per hour after the course correction. The astronauts planned to spend most of Dec. 2 1968 circling the lunar sphere 10 times.
• Rock Springs City Hall displayed the first new Christmas decorations since 1937.
Fire Department personnel hung the decorations purchased by the city from the Christmas Lighting Committee of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce for $300.
The then new Yule décor for the building included green garland with red Christmas balls draped around the outside of the building. Large Yule lanterns, Santa Claus, wreaths, four-foot stars, large bells and a replica of Frosty the Snowman.
The firemen divided some of the decorations in half and supplied them with plywood backing to make two decorations to hang on the building.
The old decorations, which made their debut in 1937, were also used, and blended with the new decorations.
1988
• The Rock Springs Catholic School sixth-grade class prepared to leave Jan. 17, 1989, for Washington, D.C., to attend the inauguration of President George H.W. Bush. Teacher Theresa Wayne said the students had spent two months exploring the road to the White House.
They studied the American democratic system and learned about political parties, candidates and their announcements, primary elections, campaigning and the general election.
Wayne thought following their studies of the process, that it would be a good experience for her students to attend the inauguration. She received permission for all of her students, and solicited local businesses to sponsor the trip. Wyoming Sens. Al Simpson and Malcolm Wallop secured tickets and passes for inaugural events, and the students planned to stay with host families in Washington, D.C.
The trip was expected to include students Steven Stetich, Chris Turnwall, D.J. James, Chantal Haidsiak, Cara Pedri, Trinity Abeyta, J.B. Andicoechea, Matt Stanton, Tricia Hall and Lisa DeBernadi.
• Evidence mounted on Dec. 22, 1988 that terrorists blew up Pan Am Flight 103 bound for New York City, New York, killing all 259 people aboard and at least 22 in the Scottish village of Lockerbie, Scotland, who were showered with flaming debris.
Terrorist threats that a Pan Am jet was marked for destruction and the Boeing 747's sudden plunge from the sky on Dec. 21, 1988 prompted experts to focus on sabotage.
Britain's top anti-terrorist officials joined the British-led investigation.
Pan American World Airways stepped up security at key airports.
The U.S. Embassies issued travel warnings after a threat two weeks prior that someone would unwittingly carry a bomb aboard a Frankfurt, Germany to New York flight.
1990
• A fire on the morning of Dec. 20, 1990 at the food bank destroyed thousands of dollars of food and Christmas gifts which had been prepared for distribution later that day.
Some 250 food baskets and a considerable amount of Food Bank food was destroyed.
The fire department received notification at 6:29 a.m. that there was a smoke problem at the Eagles Hall. Upon arriving at the location, firemen discovered a fire in the food bank, located in the old fire station.
The fire was caused by a small space heater plugged into extension cords, which were unable to handle the amount of wattage.
There was light smoke damage to the museum and moderate smoke and fire damage to the old fire station and food bank area.
The concerned residents of Rock Springs immediately began replacing the baskets and other items intended for distribution. Also, more than $2,300 had also been donated by the citizens.
• The great freeze of 1990 continued as of Dec. 21, 1990 in Sweetwater County as temperatures remained well below zero. As of press time on Dec. 21, 1990, temperatures remained at -24 degrees, and with the wind chill factor, made it -78 degrees Fahrenheit.
Rock Springs gained national recognition as the coldest place in the nation.
Approximately 300 people in the southern section of Rock Springs were without electricity for more than one hour in the frigid temperatures. Water piper across the city froze.
A familiar site across the city were stranded vehicles with frozen engines and batteries. The worst streets to travel, according to the police department, were Dewar Drive from College Hill to Foothill Blvd, and several sections of Elk Street. Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins remained close, piling up local truck stops with stranded trucks.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.