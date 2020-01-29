2003
• Western Wyoming Community College's Theater and Dance department performed the musical "Big River" on April 24-26, 2003 and May 1-2, 2003.
The group also performed "Steel Magnolias" on March 26, 28 and 29, 2003.
Originally scheduled was "Pride and Prejudice," however Jamie Young, Assistant Professor and Theater department Director said, "I felt the show I had chosen didn't utilize the talent in our department to the fullest, so I picked two shows that I felt would showcase our students the best."
In addition, the Desert Dance Theater took the stage on Feb. 27 and 28, 2003 to perform an evening of modern dance, with guest choreographers such as Ruping Wang, Kevin Grgurevic, Judy Bejarano, Chia Chi Chiang and Ann Jantz.
• The seven astronauts who were killed in the Columbia disaster, had trained during a nine-day wilderness survival exercise in the Wind River Mountain Range just prior to their fatal fight.
On Feb. 1, 2003, the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated as it re-entered the atmosphere, killing all seven crew members. The disaster was the second fatal accident in the Space Shuttle program, after the 1986 breakup of Challenger soon after liftoff.
During the launch of STS-107, Columbia's 28th mission, a piece of foam insulation broke off from the Space Shuttle external tank and struck the left wing of the orbiter. Similar foam shedding had occurred during previous shuttle launches, causing damage that ranged from minor to nearly catastrophic, but some engineers suspected that the damage to Columbia was more serious. Before re-entry, NASA managers had limited the investigation, reasoning that the crew could not have fixed the problem if it had been confirmed. When Columbia re-entered the atmosphere of Earth, the damage allowed hot atmospheric gases to penetrate the heat shield and destroy the internal wing structure, which caused the spacecraft to become unstable and break apart.
1979
• Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the voice from afar who rocked Iran into ousting the shah, came home triumphantly from 14 years of exile on Feb. 1, 1979.
He challenged the shaky government and warned Americans and others that he would "cut the hands" of foreign influence over this nation.
Pandemonium welcomed the frail, white-bearded hero of the anti-shah revolution back to his homeland.
More than a million ecstatic Iranians, chanting "Allah Akhbar!" ("God is Great"), cheered the 78-year-old Moslem patriarch as he rode into Tehran after flying from France, ending his 14-year exile and climaxing a-long protest that drove Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi out of the country.
• Gov. Ed Herschler warned that if Wyoming adopted a 65 mile per hour speed limit, the federal government might cut off highway funds to the state.
If that would be the case, then Herschler said it might be necessary to erect toll gates at the entrances of the state.
State highway said the federal government could cut off about $51 million in highway funds to Wyoming if the state government chose to change the speed limit from 55 miles per hour to 65 miles per hour.
Secretary Brock Adams sent Herschler a strongly-worded telegram on Jan. 27, 1979 warning of the consequences.
Herschler, in turn, said a cut off of funds would be disastrous in the state, but that if necessary he would ask the Legislature for authority to put up toll gates at highways coming into Wyoming.
1968
• A Viet Cong suicide squad stormed the U,S. Embassy on Jan. 31, 1968, and occupied the first five floors for several hours, known as the Tet Offensive. The battle at the Embassy climaxed a heavy Communist assault into the heart of Saigon.
American troops under Communist gunfire landed in helicopters on the building's roof to rout the invaders floor by floor. At the same time, U.S. military police fought the Viet Cong squads around the eight-story Embassy for more than four hours.
Radio reports from the Embassy at 9:15 a.m. said the building was secure and that 19 Viet Cong had been killed inside it.
Officials said eight Americans were killed in the Embassy fighting and an unknown number were wounded. The helicopter borne troops were from the 101st Airborne Division.
At least 21 military police were killed at beleaguered American bullets everywhere in Saigon.
• The largest production-line covered hoper cars ever manufactured in the United States had been place in operation at FMC Corp.'s Inorganic Chemicals Division facility 31 miles from Green River.
The all-aluminum cars had a capacity of 5,750 cubic feet each, and could handle loads of up to 130 tons, or 200,000 pounds.
Initially the cars would be used to transport soda ash from FMC's Green River soda ash facility to processing plants at Lawrence, Kansas, Newark, New Jersey and Modesto, California.
Loading is accomplished through 12 circular hatches in the roof into four separate compartments. The soda ash landing discharges through four gates at the bottom, each with openings of 24 by 42 inches.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
