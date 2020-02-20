1995
• Greg Louganis, the only m an to sweep diving gold medals at consecutive Olympics, said he had AIDS and was HIV-positive when he hit his head during the 1988 Summer Olympic Games and bled into the pool.
Louganis, in a 1995 interview with ABC News' 20-20, also said his wound was stitched by a doctor who did not know of his condition and was not wearing gloves.
Louganis said that according to the Centers for Disease Control, standards of AIDS versus HIV, that he did have AIDS, and that he had tested positive for the AIDS virus just before the 1988 Games in Seoul, South Korea.
It was during the preliminaries of the springboard event in Seoul that Louganis cracked his head on a reverse dive and became "paralyzed with fear" when he started bleeding in the pool.
"I was so stunned," Louganis said. "I mean, what was going on in my mind at the time was, what's my responsibility? Do I say something? It's, you know, this has been an incredibly guarded secret."
He did not reveal his condition to the U.S. Olympic Committee doctor who stitched the wound, and felt sure the chlorinated water in the pool would dilute the virus.
• Western Wyoming Community College and the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services hosted the first in the spring semester Speaking of the West series on Feb. 23. 1995 at the college.
The series opener featured the curator of the University of Wyoming Geological Museum Brent Breithaup, who gave a living history presentation based on the life of early Wyoming paleontologist William Barlow Reed.
In 1877, Reed accidentally discovered dinosaur bones while working as a fireman for the Union Pacific Railroad in Como. The discovery launched Reed onto a 38-year career as a vertebrate paleontologist studying the Como Bluff area. Although he was not educated in the sciences, he eventually taught geology and was curator of the University of Wyoming Geological Museum.
1972
• President Richard Nixon talked with Mao Tse-tung in an unexpected meeting on Feb. 21, 1972 at the chairman's home, only a few hours after beginning his historic visit to China.
There was a hint of disagreement, but later Nixon suggested the United States and China could be friendly.
The hour-long discussion by the President and the Communist Chairman was described by the Americans and Chinese as frank and serious — indicating in Communist terminology that the talk ended in a fundamental disagreement.
on and Premier Chou En-lai met for yet another meeting on Feb. 23, 1972., and more friendly overtures lent hope that the leaders were charting ways for improved relations between the two countries.
Two previous sessions took place in the Great Hall of the People.
The President and First Lady Patricia Nixon toured the Great Wall of China.
• National recording artist, singer and songwriter Mac Davis performed on March 8, 1972 at Western Wyoming College gymnasium.
Davis appeared at the college with his road show for a one-nigh-only concert.
Davis' popular songs in the folk-rock idiom, had been recorded by a wide range of artists, including Elvis Presley and Bobby Goldsboro.
Davis' albums included, "Song Painter," "Baby Don't Get Hooked on Me" and "I Believe in Music."
1965
• Police indicated on Feb. 24, 1965 that they had photographs of the five-man assassin team that murdered Negro extremist Malcolm X in front of 400 witnesses on Feb. 21, 1965, setting the stage for a possible vendetta between his renegade followers and the Black Muslim cult.
One of the suspected assassins was shot and captured at the scene of the slaying. Police pressed to find the other four before the black communities from coast-to-coast explode into more violence.
Ominously absent from their familiar haunts in New York were Malcolm's top lieutenants and his trusted bodyguards, some of whom personally vowed to avenge his death.
Heavyweight Champion Casius Clay, one of the most prominent Muslim members, was also believed to be in danger. He shrugged off reports in Chicago that he might be a target by saying "I ain't afraid of nothing."
• Homecoming festivities for Western Wyoming Junior College on Feb. 25, 1915with a pep rally and would end with a dance on Feb. 26, 1965.
After the rally and lunch in the student lounge, the junior college student conducted a car caravan through the streets of Rock Springs. Prizes were awarded for the best decorated car by a club and best decorated car by an individual.
The basketball clash between the WWJC Spartans and Northwestern Community College of Powell concluded the activities with the homecoming game in the Rock Springs High School gymnasium.
The evening was highlighted with a half-time ceremony where the homecoming queen would be crowned. Queen finalists included Karen Croft of Green River and Dorothy Menghini and Peggy Burrell of Rock Springs.
