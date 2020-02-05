2003
• Students and staff from Reliance and Desert View Elementary Schools carried their belongings and moved into the new Northpark Elementary School north of Rock Springs. The first day of instruction at the new school was Feb. 15, 1983.
On Feb. 13, 2003, a 20th birthday party was scheduled at the school with eight of the original staff members still working at the school.
Staff members who had been at the school all 20 years included Jeanne Mason, Marlene Tesdal, Jolene Erickson, Al Reifel, John Morrison, Marilyn Tangen, Nancy McConnell and Susie Murphy.
A community assembly was scheduled with the Northpark band performing and students singing "Happy Birthday." A display cabinet of pictures of the school through the 20 year history was on display.
All students worked on a writing project to celebrate the birthday, using Byrd Baylor's book, "The Best School in the World" as inspiration. The theme of the stories was "The Best School in the World."
• The Rock Springs High School choirs presented their Winter Pops Concert on Feb. 26, 2003 in the high school's auditorium.
Groups that performed included the Modern Choir, Girls Jazz Choir, Mixed Jazz Choir and a combined performance by all groups.
The choirs were directed by Leesa Kuhlmann and accompanied by Kristy Putnam.
The concert would feature popular music and music from movies and Broadway.
1979
• Ed Cantrell's preliminary hearing came to an end on Feb. 7, 1979 as Justice of the Peace Nena James bound him over to district court to stand trial on a first degree murder charge.
Justice James made her ruling immediately after defense and prosecuting attorneys gave closing arguments. She said there was probable cause to show that Cantrell murdered Rock Springs undercover policeman Michael Rosa in July 1978.
As the ruling was read, Cantrell sat expressionless next to his family. When asked later, Cantrell said he had no comment and added in a hushed voice, "I stopped thinking a long time ago."
Defense attorney Gerald Spence said after the hearing, "I'm not pleased, but it doesn't surprise me."
Later in the day, Cantrell appeared for arraignment in district court and pled innocent to the charges before Third Judicial District Judge Kenneth Hamm.
• Nancy Carollo of Green River was chosen by the Girl Scouts from the Wyoming Girl Scout Council as a state representative and then was also chosen by the Rocky Mountain Scout District as one of the 12 members for a three-week trip to Poona, India.
The 12 Girl Scouts from across the country traveled to India to study the culture of the native people and to visit wildlife and game preserves.
In Sangam, India was one of four world centers for Girl Scouts where the visiting Scouts were housed.
Carollo participated in a week of orientation in Denver, Colorado and New York City, New York before making the trip to India.
1968
• Peggy Fleming of Colorado Springs, Colorado gave a near-flawless exhibition of precision movement on Feb. 7, 1969 to take an outstanding lead after the first two compulsory figures of the women's figure skating competition in the 1968 Winter Olympic Games in Grenoble, France.
Fleming was a solid choice to give the United States its third gold medal in the event in four years.
Fleming scored 373.4 points in the two figures to lead Gabriele Seyfert of East Germany by 30.4 points.
Seyfert, a 19-year old former European champion, compiled 343.0 point, and was in second place to lead 17-year-old Australian Beatrix Schuba, who was in third place with 340.7 points.
Tin Noyes of Arlington, Massachusetts, five time runner-up to Fleming, was in good medal position in fourth place with 332.5 points.
• F. Lee Bailey, Boston attorney, sot a new trial for Jerry Opie of Rock Springs, for the Sept. 28, 1962 ruling of first degree murder in the March 24, 1962 gunshot death of his wife, Iris.
Bailey, who gained national recognition in his handling of the two Coppolino cases and those of Dr. Sam Sheppard and Albert de Salvo, the latter the self-styled Boston Strangler.
Bailey had been represented in Rock Springs during the week of Feb. 5, 1969 by his associate Charles Burnim, attorney and office manager for F. Lee Bailey Law Office.
Burnim said he and Bailey had been examining papers in the case for several months and felt interpretation and examination of physical evidence tended to leave little doubt Opie was innocent.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
