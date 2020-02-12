2000
• Rock Springs Alternative High School classes were suspended for an entire week so students could participate in an alternative means of education.
The classes were suspended for the annual Self-Esteem Week in which students signed up for various classes and presentations, not only to help with self-esteem, but to provide students with career options as well.
"We see a big breakdown in all students in accountability, credibility and responsibility," Principal Greg Lasley said. "So we decided to target those aspects and teach them."
The week-long presentations exposed the students to a wide variety of hobbies and careers and helped to teach work ethics, punctuality and team work.
The presentations included massage and relaxation, anger management, ropes challenge course, alcohol and tobacco, military careers, scholarships, pottery, New Zealand, jewelry making, family planning, Test Your IQ, Japan, domestic violence, first aid, CPR and adult first aid, substance abuse and pregnancy, Knowing Yourself, charcoal sketching, Americorps/Peace Corps, Bolgeria, drinking and driving, teen substance abuse, Amazon slide show, eating disorders, Why I Need to Know Math, CPR for infants and children, substance abuse within the family, Travels Down the Amazon, HIV and You and Young-At-Heart Senior Center.
• U.S. Senator Craig Thomas joined grade-school students in a relay to get the heart pumping at Roosevelt Elementary School in Green River.
Nancy Raso-Eklund, physical education teacher at Roosevelt led the class through an obstacle course in the shape of a heart. "It is easier for the children to understand what having a good healthy heart is all about when they know how it works," Raso-Eklund said.
Thomas and the students went through the course with a heart-rate meter to keep track of their heart-rates as they went through the course.
After going through the maze of obstacles, Thomas worked his way through an exercise game where the students ran from one station to the other answering health questions. Once the students figured out the answer, they would do the exercise the station told them to do until instructed to go to the next station.
At the end of the session, Thomas was presented with a banner and a heart shaped box of valentines cards made for him by the students to show their appreciation.
1990
• Former Gov. Ed Herschler, a country lawyer, who guided Wyoming through the energy industry's boom years, died after a battle with cancer on Feb. 5, 1990. He was 71.
Wyoming's only three-term governor was eulogized on Feb. 11, 1990 in his hometown of Kemmerer.
The St. James Episcopal Church was filled with Herschler's family members, friends, dignitaries, townspeople and many other who traveled to the small Lincoln County town to pay their respects to the former Governor.
The church was filled, as was the adjoining Episcopal meeting hall where those in attendance filled the seats and then packed the rear of the huge room to watch the services on television video.
Wyoming Gov. Mike Sullivan, Secretary of State Kathy Karpan and Superintendent of Public Instruction Lynn Simons were among the many mourners gathered to pay their respects to Herschler, and comfort his wife former First Lady Casey Herschler, and their son and daughter-in-law Jim and Sue Herschler.
• The White Mountain Library hosted dance ethnologist Beatrice Montross of Cheyenne on Feb. 21, 1990.
Montross presented "Vanishing Folkways," which focused on some of the folk traditions of the ethnic groups that settled in Wyoming.
In addition she focused her program on some of the folkways brought to the western states by immigrant settlers, and discussed how such ethnic traditions had contributed to the nation's social and cultural institutions.
Montross discussed how some of these traditions had become modified or lost in the process of becoming Americanized. Selected examples of European costumes and folk art was on exhibit to enable the audience to recapture some of the flavor of vanishing folkways.
1980
• The United States had agreed, in principal, to a plan for release of American hostages in Tehran on Feb. 13, 1980, but the White House declined comment. Iran's president said Ayatollah Khomeini accepted a three-point action plan for the release.
It was not known if the reported U.S. acceptance was of a plan disclosed earlier in the week by President Ablhassan Bani-Sadr of Iran or whether Bani-Sadr's initial plan had been changed.
The report on the U.S. acceptance, carried by ABC News, said the hostages would not be held by the Red Cross or any other third party.
Instead, ABC said, they would be released to the United Nations officials in Tehran after the members of a commission were named. Under the agreement, the hostages, held at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran for 102 days, would be free to testify before the commission if they wished.
• Four Americans of Greek ancestry, invited by President Jimmy Carter, escorted the Olympic Flame from Olympia, Greece, to Lake Placid, New York, site of the 1980 Winter Olympic Games.
The four escorts included Andrew Athens, national chairman of the United Hellenic American Congress; Nick Smyrnis, supreme president of the Order of AHEPA; Judge Yorka Linakis, a Supreme Court Judge of New York; and Mike Manatos, former Assistant to President Lyndon Johnson.
Members of the Olympic Committee were also in the escorting party.
The group left from Andrews Air Force Base on Jan. 27, 1980, and after a day of rest, went to Olympia, where the torch was lit during special ceremonies. The torch was then flown across the seas to Langley, Virginia. From there, runners relayed the torch to Lake Placid, to begin the Olympic Games.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar.
