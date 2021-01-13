2001
— Children at Lincoln Elementary School had participated in an All-School Read-A-Thon since the beginning of the 2000-2001 school year.
A PTA sponsored event, the entire school was encouraged to participate.
In the second quarter, the children read 2,996 books. The school’s goal for the quarter was 2,500 books. The students read 2,643 books during the first quarter, totaling 5,639 books for the first half of the school year.
Different grades were challenged with different goals, and when each goal was met the students received a goal accomplished slip. The students, with assistance from their teachers, created a 15-foot bookworm from the quarters’ goal slips.
— Students from Rock Springs High School competed in the annual JETS/TEAMS competition hosted by the college of engineering at the University of Wyoming.
Both the Rock Springs Varsity and Junior Varsity teams finished third in their respective divisions in the state competition.
The National Junior Engineering Technical Society sponsored the Test of Engineering Aptitude, Mathematics and Science for high school students across the country.
Students worked in teams to solve problems and answer questions related to engineering on Jan. 13, 2001.
1991
— The United States and its allies hurled a mighty air armada against Iraq in the early morning hours of Jan. 17, 1991 to crush that Arab nation’s military power and drive it from conquered Kuwait.
President George Bush declared that the liberation of Kuwait had begun.
Wave after wave of warplanes, in hundreds in hundreds of sorties on a starlit night streaked north from Saudi Arabian bases to punish Iraq for its five-month defiance of the rest of the world.
Bomb explosions shook the refinery 10 miles away was in flames, and flashes of light brightened the night sky, apparent ant-aircraft fire.
— The Sweetwater County Commissioner appointed Dr. Jean Stachon as County Health Officer.
Stachon said her main objective was letting people in the community know what is available in preventative medicine and through Sweetwater County Community Nursing Services.
The services included the traditional Public Health programs such as immunizations, clinics to promote wellness and home visits to people of all ages recovering from illness or surgeries.
Stachon’s responsibilities also included a growing number of programs directed at education and prevention of disease and illnesses.
1981
— Wyoming legislators put the hammer down on Jan. 13, 1981 and rushed to make Wyoming the first state to repeal the controversial 55 mile per hour speed limit.
Just hours after the Legislature convened, the Senate Transportation and Highways Committee unanimously recommended a bill that would replace the 55 mile per hour speed limit with a 65 mile per hour, on interstates except where posted.
The 65 mile per hour speed limit was a compromise from the initial 75 mile per hour initially proposed.
The bill would move to the Senate floor as early as Jan. 14, 1981.
Wyoming gained national attention in 1979, when they led the fight for dumping the 55 mile per hour limit. At that time the Senate approved a speed limit increase, but it was killed in the House.
— Green River residents began doing business at a new post office on Jan. 19, 1981. The facility was located in the shopping center between Riverview and Roosevelt Drives.
Crews worked the weekend of Jan. 17-18, 1981 to move the mail and equipment to the new site.
Crews from Casper and Cheyenne would be in place to run the office until a permenant Postmaster was in place.
Work began in October 1979 on the 15,000 square foot building. The one-story facility was built under the direction of contractors Reiman Weurth Co. from Cheyenne at a cost of $998,800.
Green River outgrew its other facility located in the downtown business district.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.
