2001
— The Rock Springs High School cheerleaders conducted a cheerleading camp for children 4 years old and older on Feb. 3, 2001 in the high school cafeteria.
Participants learned stunts, cheers, and a dance which they would perform during halftime at the Tigers boys’ basketball game against Cheyenne Central on Feb. 9, 2001.
The camp gave the older cheerleaders a chance to encourage the younger cheerleaders, and inspire them to try out to be Tiger cheerleaders in the future,
The camp included lunch, embroidered T-shirts, professional photos and face-painting.
— Joseph Barbuto, an 11th grade student at Rock Springs High School student from Rock Springs High School headed to the Wyoming State Capitol Building.
Barbuto participated in the Wyoming Legislature as an intern for Rae Lynn Job, D-Sweetwater County, who represented Senate District 17.
Barbuto campaigned for Job during the summer and early fall 2001.
“I’m looking forward to the trip and seeing how our state government works,” Barbuto said.
Barbuto’s internship ran from Feb. 5-16, 2001.
1991
— The anti-triple trailer bill finally made its way through the Senate.
The bill banned the use of triple trailers in Wyoming for any reason, including testing.
Approximately 50,000 registered voters from across the state signed petitions which said they did not want triple trailers on Wyoming highways.
Sen. Carl Maldonado D-Sweetwater County sponsored the bill as well as the petition, and was instrumental in the bill’s success.
Trucking companies whose trucks drove on Wyoming Highways would have to change some of their normal routines in order to comply with Wyoming’s new law.
— An exhibit of work by Dolores Barnes of Story was on exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center.
The exhibit, “Living Generations,” featured a series of contemporary portraits of Wyoming people, and included subjects ranging from cowboys to hunting guides and residents living around Ucross.
Her work premiered at the Wyoming State Museum and wan then part of the Wyoming Centennial Traveling Exhibit Series.
Barnes tried to communicate the essence of each individual subject in her painting.
In 1986 Barnes participated in a residency program sponsored by the Ucross Foundation. Her works were part of collections in Wyoming and Colorado.
“Living Generations” was on display through Feb. 16, 1991.
1981
— The YWCA of Sweetwater County opened a Safe House for battered women and children in mid-February 1981.
The shelter had been a long-term goal of the YWCA. The Women in Crisis Center committee accepted the keys to a rented house, which would be used as the shelter on Jan. 5, 1981.
The Safe House had four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an unfinished basement, which the YWCA planned to convert into two additional bedrooms and a family playroom. The yard was adequate to accommodate a swing set and sand box.
The shelter could house five women and 12 children, but according to the YWCA, there was a need in the community to serve even more.
Volunteers and staff worked for more than three years on the project. This was the first Safe House in Sweetwater County.
The YWCA accepted several donations for the Safe House. Among the donations included several beds, a crib, dishes, stove, and refrigerator among other items.
— The only active underground coal mine in southwest Wyoming suspended production on Jan. 29, 1981 due to operational losses and a weak coal market.
The Stansbury Coal Company announced the closure of the Stansbury Coal Mine north of Reliance.
All of the miners who worked at the mine were terminated as of Jan. 29, 1981. Some of the salaried staff would remain on the job for one additional week, and a handful would remain on staff permanently to keep the mine in stand-by status.
Stansbury Coal Company was a partnership owned by subsidiaries of Ideal Basic Industries and Rocky Mountain Energy Company, a subsidiary of Union Pacific Corporation.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.
