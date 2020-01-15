2000
• Two officers were honored on Jan. 18, 2000 for saving the life of a 4-year-old Rock Springs girl.
Recognition for Matthew Bracken and Chris Martinchick took place by Mayor Paul Oblock during a Rock Springs City Council meeting.
The two officers were called to the Swanson Drive area on Jan. 3, 2000. They found the girl being held in the arms of her father. She was not breathing, and they could not detect a pulse.
The officers performed repeated Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation procedures while waiting for Vase Emergency personnel and the fire department responders to arrive. They were able to feel a pulse, but the girl was still not breathing.
When the EMTs arrived they continued treatment and the child was taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, where she was treated and released in good condition.
• The Society for Mining Metallurgy and Exploration, Inc. participated in discussions on Jan. 19, 2000 about the future of the soda ash industry.
The featured speaker was Doug Gardner from American Natural Soda Ash Company. Gardner said his organization was the export arm of the soda ash industry, which was established in 1984.
Gardner reported that Asia and Latin America were the two largest regions where American soda ash was marketed. He said in all they sold to approximately 40 countries.
Gardner presented statistics that noted the world soda ash supply came from 116 sites in 1998, with 57 of those sites in China. The top four producers and their statistics in tons included: North America, 10 million; China, 7.7 million; Western Europe, 6.5 million; and Eastern Europe, 4.3 million.
He pointed out that China produces mostly synthetic soda ash. He said his organization believed that there was pressure on China to shut down a number of their 57 sites, processing mostly what the country required internally.
1990
• Members of the Rock Springs Airport board of directors planned to give the go-ahead to wooing potential air service to Salt Lake City.
The Sweetwater Economic Development Association had been in contact with Golden Eagle, an aviation company out of Denver.
Sweetwater Economic Development Association's Larry Caller told the airport board that the airline was considering charter service in Rock Springs for corporate customers.
Caller compiled data on corporate air travel in the area that he said showed major businesses in the area had needed nearly $2 million in flight service in 1989.
• At the advent of Wyoming's second century, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce toasted the beginning with a dinner and dance on Feb. 3, 1990 at the Holiday Inn Boars Tusk room.
The event included a banquet dinner, no-host cocktail hour and dance.
Guests were asked to wear period costumes dating from 1890 to 2090. The period dress was optional, otherwise the event was semi-formal. Organizers were not sure what types of outfits people would come up with to depict the future years.
The event was coordinated by the membership services committee of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.
"This is a new decade, a new century, a new board president, and we are starting on an optimistic vein. We are looking forward to saluting the decade, the future and the centennial with third dinner and dance," Linda Williams membership services committee member said.
1980
• The origin of the emblem on the Wyoming license plate once again came into question. The emblem had been a point of controversy since it first appeared on the license plates in 1938.
Yet another credit was claimed when Dewey Jones, formerly of Cody donated a collection of World War 1 documents and artifacts to the Wyoming Archives Museum and Historical Department. Among the documents was a statement by Jones, a former member of the 88thAero Squadron, that he devised the cowboy and bronc logo to decorate his French made fighter plane.
Others who had been credited with the design included George Ostrum, a former member of the 115th Cavalry Regiment, the Wyoming National Guard and the late Wyoming Governor Lester Hunt.
With the revelation found in the Dewey Jones papers, yet another claimant for the design of Wyoming's unique cowboy and bronc Western logo entered the controversy.
• U.S. Olympic officials met with Secretary of State Cyrus Vance and White House aides on Jan. 18, 1980, in what was described as a candid discussion, but they did not learn whether President Jimmy Carter would call for a boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympic Games in Moscow.
Following a two-hour meeting at the White House, Robert Cane, president of the U.S. Olympic Committee, told reporters, "We were informed that President Carter has made no decision on a boycott."
Although the president had no legal authority to force American athletes to boycott the Olympics, the administration had been considering calling on the U.S. Olympic Committee to avoid the Moscow games in retaliation for the Soviet military intervention in Afghanistan.
Following the meeting with the committee members, the White House released a statement saying the session was for information purposes. The president had made no decisions as to what recommendations, if any, he would make to the U.S. Olympic Committee, or as to any other action, with respect to the Olympics.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
