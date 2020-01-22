2000
• Another attempt was mad to contact the Mars Polar Lander after controllers noticed a very weak radio signal that could have originated from the silent probe.
"This week's test is a real long-shot, and I wouldn't want to get anyone too excite about it," Richard Cook, the spacecraft's project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California said.
The probe was last heard from on Dec. 3, 1999 as it was about to enter the Martian atmosphere for a 90-day mission to study the planet's climate and dig for frozen water beneath the surface. It was the second NASA spacecraft to disappear in three months.
Mission controllers officially ended their search for a signal on Jan. 17, 2000, but a review of data collected by a radio antenna at Stanford University might have heard something from the $165 million probe on Dec. 18, 1999 or Jan. 4, 2000.
• Rock Springs resident Linda Gray qualified to run in the Olympic trials in February 2000. She was also the only Wyoming woman to qualify.
Gray began running when she was in grade school. She began running competitively in junior high school. "I've been running for as far back as I can remember" Gray said.
Gray held the record in the 10,000 meter run. She had ran in the St. George Marathon, Twin Cities Marathon, Pittsburgh Marathon, Las Vegas Marathon and the Boston Marathon.
There were only 210 women in the U.S. Competitors had to run a sanctioned marathon of 26.2 miles under 2 hours and 50 minutes. She ran the St. George marathon in 2.46 to qualify.
Gray took a leave of absence from her job as a school teacher to focus on her Olympic asparations.
1990
• Geologist Charles Love presented a program on dinosaurs at the White Mountain Library titled "New Ideas on Dinosaurs."
The program, which was scheduled for Jan. 27, 1990 included many slides and a video presentation illustrating different kinds of dinosaurs and two museums, the Denver Natural History Museum and the Tyrell Museum of Vertebrate Paleontology in Alberta, Canada.
Love discussed the new ways scientists think of dinosaurs. Fossils, shells and bones, including pieces of a stegosaurus was available for examination.
The programs was suitable for all ages. A question and answer session followed the presentation.
Love had raised money toward a dinosaur project at Western Wyoming College. the exhibit at the college already included a replica 15'-3" fish. The skeleton of a 20 foot long, three horned triceratops would be on display later, and the boney plated stegosaurus would be erected and on display at the campus in March 1990.
• The Girl Scouts in Rock Springs worked to construct a lasting legacy project in recognition of Wyoming's Centennial celebration.
The Girl Scouts, and anyone else interested, 6purchased bricks which would have their names engraved on them. The bricks would then be used to construct a platform on which they hoped to place a sundial.
Much of the labor costs were donated by local supporters of the Girl Scouts program. The sundial would be located at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs.
The Wyoming Girl Scout Council created a Centennial Patch program to promote the Wyoming Centennial. Troops studied different aspects of Wyoming history as well as visiting historical sites, rubbing images from grave stones and interviewing older native Wyoming residents.
1980
• A new downtown shopping mall on the north side of the downtown area and a facelift for the south side were among suggestions offered by a group of consultants to the city of Rock Springs. The group also warned that if action was not taken quickly, that the business district would continue to sink into a state of disrepair.
The plans for the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs were revised on Jan. 21, 1980 during an informal public meeting called by City Planner Richard Unger, who outlined the various proposals from Harland Bartholomew and Associates, a firm which began the downtown study a year prior.
Unger advised that the Rock Springs-Green River area would be able to support another major commercial center within the next five to 10 years.
The downtown area had felt the pull of other shopping centers built on the outskirts of Rock Springs, as well as competing with Salt Lake City retailers.
• The Performing Arts Association presented "Another Night on Broadway" on Feb. 1-2, 1980 at the Rock Springs High School auditorium.
The production was a collection of songs and dances from some 23 Broadway plays.
"Another Night on Broadway" had a cast of more than 50 performers, with all but six from Rock Springs, ranging in age from three to 43. Members of the cast included teachers, nurses, businessmen, businesswomen, radio personalities and elementary, high school and college students.
The production featured dance selections including ballet, tap and jazz. The performers had been rehearsing since September 1979.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
