1968
• The Atomic Energy Commission studied two separate proposals for a possible underground nuclear explosion to shatter rock holding natural gas near Pinedale.
Rep. William Henry Harrison, R-Wyo., said the proposals were given the Atomic Energy Commission by El Paso Natural Gas Co. and Wolf Exploration of Denver in December 1967. El Paso Natural Gas detonated a nuclear bomb beneath the ground in New Mexico's San Juan Basin.
First indications were that the Project Gasbuggy explosion outside Dulce, New Mexico, was a success in freeing gas trapped by formations in shale-like rock.
Harrison said the Atomic Energy Commission was interested in the proposal by Wolf, representing a total of seven companies. Wolf had labeled its Wyoming proposal Project WASP.
Harrison said Wolf proposed detonating the nuclear device, of undetermined proportions, at a record depth of 10,000 to 15,000 feet underground.
• Qualified diplomatic sources said on Jan. 5, 1968 that North Vietnam was ready to talk about possible talks with the United States rather than a peace conference if the U.S. stopped bombing.
Hanoi was likely to spell out in advance the terms of its offer to negotiate because North Vietnam was in a delicate position and wanted to save face.
Repeated Hanoi statements since Dec. 30, 1967 said the Ho Chi Minh regime would begin talks of relevant questions when the United States ended the bombing and all "other acts of war" against North Vietnam.
The cryptic Hanoi statements did not specifically mention peace talks and avoided defining "other acts of war," thus giving Hanoi a wide range of diplomatic leeway and face saving outs.
Communist diplomats said Ho realized the war was not proceeding in Hanoi's favor as rapidly as he had hoped. Ho's goals remained the same; unification of North and South Vietnam under his brand of communism.
The U.S. Command issued a casualty report on Dec. 27, 1967 showing 1967 was the bloodiest year in the Vietnam for both sides. The report said that 9,353 Americans were killed and 62,004 were wounded. South Vietnam losses included 10,515 killed and 28.556 were seriously wounded.
1986
• In an effort to entice Brittan's Prince Charles and Princess Diana to come to Wyoming, the town of Saratoga named then the Kingfish and Queenfish of their annual fishing derby on Jan. 11-12, 1986.
Organizers also prepared a royalty kit for the couple, which included a bottle of special elixir to ward off the chill, two red nightcaps, a can of chewing tobacco, fingerless fish-bating gloves, two snubby ice fishing poles and monogrammed creels — fish snacks. The package was insured for $100 and shipped off on Dec. 19, 1995 to Kensington Castle.
Prior to sending the gifts, on Nov. 22, 1995 the organizers mailed personal invitations to the couple for the event.
British Embassy officials in Washington D.C. doubted the royal couple would accept the invitation from Saratoga, saying that the couple had made no American travel plans for January 1986.
The derby would go on as planned, with or without the royals.
• The three Sweetwater County Commissioners were all in agreement that construction projects were the biggest accomplishments of 1985 in Sweetwater County.
The completion of the $500,000 road and bridge building located on Blairtown Road was among these mentioned by Commissioners Linda Taliaferro, Fred Radosevich and John Yerkovich.
The facility would provide more than five acres of space. The county used to have two acres for equipment and supply storage. The building included a loading dock and a larger area for employees to perform maintenance work on county vehicles.
Also in 1985, construction on the $2 million Rock Springs branch of the Sweetwater County Library began.
Construction was, however, halted when a problem was discovered concerning the original concrete slab's floor support capabilities. After an agreement was reached with the contractors, construction continued and the White Mountain building was expected to be complete in mid 1986.
The commissioners also had to deal with repairs to structural problems at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River.
2007
• What appeared to be a fiery stream of meteors tumbling from the sky on Jan. 4, 1986 turned out to be the remains of a Russian rocket that had launched a French space telescope in December 1985.
North American Aerospace Defense Command was trying to confirm reports that a piece of the rocket might have hit the ground near Riverton..
No damage had been reported, and the debris was not believed to be hazardous. Military personnel were dispatched to the scene to investigate.
Several residents of Riverton reported seeing a bright white light streaking through the Wyoming sky.
U.S. space watchers knew the spent SL4 rocket was coming down. The French telescope satellite COROT was launched on Dec. 27, 2006 from Baikonur cosmodrome in Russia. It would monitor 120,000 stars, and researchers hoped that it would help them locate other planets during its three-year mission.
• The Rock Springs High School music department hosted the 2007 Wyoming All-State Band, Orchestra and Choir Clinic on Jan. 14-16, 2007.
The All-State Gala Concert, which ended the event took place in the Rock Springs High School auditorium.
More than 450 of Wyoming's best high school music students met for the Wyoming All-State activities.
The All-State Clinic was conducted in conjunction with the Wyoming Music Educator's Association Conference. The Wyoming High School Activates Association sponsored the event.
Dr. Z Randall Stroope of Omaha, Nebraska conducted the All-State Choir; Steve Bolstad of Missoula, Montana conducted the All-State Band; and Jim Rice of Everett, Washington conducted the All-State Orchestra.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
