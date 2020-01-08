2000
• East Junior High School conducted a science fair on Jan. 11, 2000.
The three most creative students were named and included Brittney Crow, Lindsey Parks and Mary Taylor.
Crow, an eighth grade student, presented her project, "Flame Ret ardency of Materials." "It only took about two weeks to do the work. I learned that polyester is the most flammable, and cotton is the least," Crow said.
Parks, a seventh grade student, entered her work "Take a Breath." "The object is to show how lungs work when they are healthy. How they expand and contract. It also shows how lungs can have a hard time working properly when they are full of fluid," Parks said.
Taylor, seventh grade student entered her project, "Which Juice Cleans Pennies the Best?" "After trying four different kinds of juices, I found out that orange juice cleans pennies the best because of the acid in it, and apples clean pennies the worst," Taylor said.
• Volunteers and members of the Sweetwater Therapeutic Riding Program participants receive hands-on training with riders and horses at their barn at the Sweetwater County Events Complex.
Vicky Christensen gave a demonstration on safety, showing volunteers how to properly handle and work safely around the horses.
Physical Therapist Kathy Scott of Pinedale demonstrated the proper lifting and mounting techniques for both wheelchair and ambulatory riders.
Equipment for riders was discussed and Christensen showed volunteers the proper way to equip the horse, to ensure comfort and safety for both horse and rider.
Volunteers were able to practice sidewalking and leading with horse and rider.
Sweetwater Therapeutic Riding Program organizers hoped to begin their therapeutic and recreational riding services in early February 2000.
1990
• Bylaws and a mission statement were adopted at a meeting of the new Downtowners Business Association at City Hall.
Fourteen people representing 11 businesses attended the public meeting.
The mission statement featured five goals which included: Promote economic development of downtown Rock Springs.; Attract new businesses and retain current businesses in the downtown area; Encourage the beautification of Rock Springs Central business district; Act as a liaison between downtown merchants and city, county and local bodies; Develop, organize and execute programs and promotions and local bodies; Develop, organize and execute programs and promotion to implement the above goals.
A president, secretary and treasurer and secretary, who would be elected annually, would lead the organization.
Meetings would be the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at city hall.
• The Desert View Quest students launched handmade rockets on Jan. 10, 1990 as part of their study of air and space.
The rockets were made of a large, skinny cardboard tube, decorated with various colors. a set of fins made of balsa or plastic were placed at the end of the tube and a streamer and piece of plastic was rolled inside to serve as a parachute.
An engine was created and featured a set of igniters which connected to a battery pack to take off. One person was in charge of turning the key for the launch while others in the group recorded the results, performed the countdown or retrieved the landed rocket.
A small stream of smoke followed the rocket into orbit, and the rocket soared approximately two minutes before it successfully landed.
1980
• Officials from the Federal Office of Surface mining were in Rock Springs on Jan. 7, 1980 inspecting the latest incident of coal mining subsidence to affect the city.
Rock Springs Public Works Director Glenn Sugano said a report was due on the morning of Jan. 8, 1980 on the subsidence that caused the settlement of a section of North Front Street near North Side State Bank.
The city contacted the Office of Surface Mining about emergency funds to possibly open and back fill the mine.
The section of the street began to sink in December 1979, and then dropped six inches at the beginning of January 1980. The street passed over the entrance of the old Number One mine shaft.
The street remained closed near the bank in case further subsidence occurred. The street closing was a precaution to keep buses, delivery trucks and other heavy vehicles off the street.
The bank was in no danger, according to Sugano, as it was shored up against possible subsidence.
Pacific Power and Light Co. crews were called to repair a water main break caused by the subsidence.
• "My Turn on Earth," the story of life seen through the eyes of children and a musical for the entire family was presented Jan. 12, 1980 at the old Lincoln High School auditorium in Green River.
The cast included Janell Hunter as Barbara, —Nancy Jasperson as Pam, Joy English as Gloria, John Henderson as John Henderson as John and Mike Roberts as Charles.
"My Turn on Earth" was the story of all people seen through the eyes of children. Five characters, Barbara and her friends were having a heavenly time in that land not-so-far away called Heaven.
But the plot soon thickened as they learned they were to be sent away from home for a new adventure.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
