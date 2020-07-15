2000
— Detective Sgt. Dwane Pacheco of the Rock Springs Police Department graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation Academy on June 16, 2000 in Quantico, Virginia. Pacheco was one of 265 law enforcement officers who graduated from the program.
Pacheco was able to study the inside investigations of the Atlanta serial murders and pick the brains of fingerprint experts who served on mass casualty teams. He said the forensic science instructor was involved in the Atlanta serial murders and the fingerprint expert was a member of a mass casualty team that handled high profile cases such as the TWA airplane which happened in the Atlantic Ocean near New York.
Pacheco said his session, the 201st, consisted of men and women from 49 states, the District of Columbia, 25 international countries and four federal civilian organizations.
Pacheco served on the police department detective department for 10 years. He began as a patrol officer for three years, a detective for three years and detective sergeant for four years.
— The AmeriCruize event made a one- day stopover in Rock Springs on July 18, 2000 in the Holiday Inn parking lot.
The event was hosted locally by Bill Valdez. The one-day stopover featured 90 cars from eight different coast cities. Some of the cars on the tour had been featured in national car magazines, and had won numerous awards in car shows across the country.
Assisting with the event were Kris Valdez and Jeramie Dickinson.
One of the local entries was a 1933 Dodge Coupe. The 1933 Dodge Coupe was bought new in Rock Springs by Frank Volcic and was restored by Bob Volcic in 1996.
1990
— It was illegal to dance to dawn on the streets of Rock Springs.
The Rock Springs City Council enacted a policy banning street dances in residential areas and imposed a 2 a.m. limit on parking lot parties, which often lasted until dawn.
The policy was approved in a 6-2 Council vote. The policy also required bar owners to pay for police officers assigned to street dances to provide on-site security.
Councilman Mike Vase, who introduced the policy, said at there would be no compromise.
Vase said an all-night street dance at Killpepper’s cost the city $900 in overtime pay for four officers to stay in the night club’s parking lot for security.
Councilman Susan Johnson agreed with the policy, but questioned how it would affect already approved all-night parties such as one scheduled on Aug. 4, 1990 at the Saddle-Light Saloon.
— Author Peter Davidson presented a writers’ seminar on Aug. 8, 1990 at Western Wyoming Community College.
The seminar was for prospective authors interested in writing short stories, magazine articles, children’s books, books of fiction and non-fiction, religious books, text books, poetry, songs and other works.
Topics included selecting a manuscript ideas; copywriting manuscripts; locating the right publisher; writing a query letter; negotiating an author’s contract; sharpening writing skills; completing a manuscript; income potential; and how to get started and stay motivated to keep going.
The trademark of Davidson’s seminars was practicality. Participants received information that they could put into practice.
1980
— Draft registration for men born in 1960 or 1961 began the week of July 21, 1980 at local post offices across the country.
Men born in 1960 began to register on July 21 1980 and those born in 1961 began registration on July 28, 1980. Beginning January 1981, men born in 1962 would register on their birthday.
No one had been drafted since 1972 since the inception of the All Volunteer Force had been on standby.
In the event of a draft, men not already a member of an armed service, active reserve, or National Guard could be selected for duty through a lottery based on the date of their birth.
The maximum penalty for failure to register was a $10,000 fine and a five year federal prison sentence.
The registration was administered by the Selective Service System, a federal agency set up to provide manpower for America’s Armed Forces.
— Superior’s only town marshal, William Dolence, called a one-man strike on July 18, 1980 over what he felt were poor working conditions.
Dolence, who doubles as a Sweetwater County sheriff’s deputy, alleged the town did not pay him on July 18, 1980, had not allowed him a paid vacation in the two years he had been in Superior, and should hire at least two additional marshals to assist him in the town east of Rock Springs.
Dolence said he would stay on strike until the conditions were remedied.
The town council voted to hold back his pay because he was not in Superior enough of the time, but Dolence claimed “I can’t be there a hundred hours a day.” He also claimed that as a deputy sheriff, he had to respond to calls from Sweetwater County.
