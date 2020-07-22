2000
— Texas Gov. George H.W. Bush selected former Defense Secretary Dick Cheney of Wyoming to be his running mate on July 24, 2000, rounding out the 2000 GOP Presidential/Vice Presidential ticket.
Cheney brought the ticket a wealth of foreign policy experience and political stature — traits that Bush, the two-term Texas Governor, lacked himself. He was a bridge between Bush and his father, former President George Bush, who put Cheney in his cabinet and promoted him for his son’s ticket.
Cheney also served as President Ford’s chief of staff; he was a six-term Congressman from Wyoming; and he served four years as Pentagon chief where he executed the Persian Gulf War.
Even before the announcement, Republican officials welcomed the prospect of a Bush-Cheney ticket.
— Based on comments during the July 26, 2000 meeting, Sweetwater County residents mostly favored a new jail and meth treatment center.
Ron Cash, jail administrator for 18 years defended the cost of the facility. “Over the years I’ve watched the population steadily increase. In 1994, I watched the number of beds drastically decrease.” He told about the predicament law enforcement faced. There might come a time when they had to let a drunk driver out before the sentence was up in order to let someone else in. If that drunk driver was to re-offend and hurt someone else, Cash said “then everyone’s going to wish we’d spent the money.”
There was a concern among residents that the treatment center was going to bring people with problems from all over the state.
Panelists at the meeting included 3rd District Judge Jere Ryckman, Sweetwater County Commission Chairman Carl Maldonado, Southwest Counseling Center director Linda Acker and Sweetwater County Sheriff Gary Bailiff explained aspects of the proposed facility.
1990
— Twisters, heavy rain and hail were spotted across Sweetwater County on July 23, 1990. The National Weather Service said the severe weather would continue into the early morning of July 24, 1990.
A twister was spotted north of Rock Springs late in the afternoon and was reported to be headed northeast, according to the weather service.
The twister, spotted by a Wyoming Highway Patrol officer at 4:04 p.m. was moving along Wyoming Highway 191, roughly 33 miles north of Rock Springs. The tornado was spotted by Ed Sabourin, who first thought it was only a dust devil. When he noticed the twisting cloud, he realized it was long and skinny and visible from one to two miles away in the sagebrush.
The National Weather Service also received sighting reports from the Farson Mercantile customers at that time.
— FMC’s discharge of dissolved mineral salt water into the Blacks Fork River on July 19, 1990 had greater impact than originally suspected.
The contamination was a “hot spill” that killed most of the fish in a 10-mile stretch of the river. Biologist Mark Fowden found dead suckers, sculpins, chubs and minnows when he walked the infected area after the fish kill was reported by area ranchers to the Game and Fish. Other species of fish were also found dead, including numerous carp.
The PH of the Blacks Fork was already high at 8.6 above the source of the spill from the FMC evaporation pond. Samples taken after the spill read a PH of 9 in the spill area.
1980
— “Portals of the Past” was presented by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on July 26, 1980 at Rock Springs High School auditorium.
The play was a narrative of the historic exploits of the early Mormon pioneers in drama, song and dance. The production took place in the present, but the past was revisited and viewed through portals which enabled the viewer to relive the past.
The Mormon pioneers entered the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847.
The script was written by Marilynn Nobel of Rock Springs, with assistance from former Rock Springs residents Matt and Tonya Ball. The musical selections were also original with lyrics by Nobel and music composed by Robin Richards and Michael Stevens.
— Children ages 4-10 participated in a four-week summer drama workshop which concluded with a puppet show.
The workshop was sponsored by Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
The puppet show, “Sleeping Beauty” took place in Rock Springs High School auditorium foyer on July 25, 1980. The students also presented a stage production of the same fairy tale on Aug. 1, 1980 in the high school’s auditorium.
Participants included Alexandra Heater, Bridgette Flanders, Stephanie Carter, Liana Finn, Laurie O’Connor, Leslie Carter, Dale O’Connor and Cassidi Gross.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar.
