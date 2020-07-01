2000
— The popular Read and Win program returned for a third year at the Sweetwater County Library System. Children who had completed first through eighth grades were eligible to participate from July 5-25, 2000. Children checked out books, read them and returned them to qualify for prizes. Prizes accumulated with the more books they read.
After reading one book, children received free admission to the Sweetwater County Fair. For reading two books, children a free carnival ride. Reading three books entitled participants to a soft drink. Reading four books entitled the participants to receive a free meal ticket.
The Sweetwater County Fair ran from July 29 to Aug. 6, 2000.
— The Wild Horse Basin fire south of Rock Springs grew from 600 acres on July 3, 2000, to 38,000 acres on July 6, 2000, largely due to lack of moisture and 20 mile per hour winds, The ground was dry to 2.5 inches below the ground.
The fire was located 5 miles north of the Wyoming and Utah border, on public land between the Flaming Gorge Reservoir and U.S. Highway 191. The fire was started by a lightning strike on July 2, 2000.
More than 500 local firefighters responded to the blaze. The rapid fire spread resulted in a spectacular smoke plume that was visible from Rock Springs.
Fifteen engines, 18 20-person hand crews, 42 overhead personnel and one helicopter and air tanker were committed to fighting the fire.
1990
— During the Rock Springs High School All School Reunion, the Utah National Guard’s 19th Special made parachute jumps on July 7, 1990, near the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.
The events were arranged by retired Lt. Gen. James Spence, former adjutant general in the Wyoming National Guard. Spence and fellow Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce committee members Dick Schmidt and Ron Kudar arranged for the 12-man combat jump followed by a six-man free-fall jump.
While the jumps took place, the 101st Colorado National Guard Band performed music. Band members also marched and performed during the All School Reunion parade.
The Rock Springs unit of the Wyoming National Guard narrated the festivities.
Planes for the jumps were furnished by the Wyoming National Guard.
— Tim Evans of the American Studies Department of the University of Wyoming surveyed cowboy craft traditions and their impact on art during the Western Horizons Institute on July 8-13, 1990, at Western Wyoming Community College.
The presentation included saddle making; horsehair and rawhide braiding; and other contemporary cowboy crafts. The event included several presentations including presentations by cowboy folk artists.
Evans had noticed that tooled designed had changed over the years, becoming increasingly ornate, and he explored this theory during his presentation, and directly related it to shifts in the marketplace.
1980
— All all-day concert and fireworks helped celebrate the July 4th holiday in Sweetwater County.
The Rock Springs Jaycees sponsored a fireworks show at Dead Horse Canyon, off Walnut Street in Rock Springs. The exhibition could be viewed from most areas of the city.
The Rolling Green Country Club sponsored its annual fireworks display. The fireworks could best be viewed from the golf course’s parking lot west of Green River. The display lasted about an hour.
Sweetwater County bands Clockwork, Colt and Silverlode performed a free all-day concert at Expedition Island in Green River. The rock bands alternated on stage throughout the day from noon to 7 p.m.
— Seven members of the Sweetwater County High School Rodeo Club competed in the state high school rodeo championship from June 25-29, 1980, in Buffalo.
Brenda Gradert of Rock Springs qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo from July 28-Aug. 3, 1980, in Yakima, Washington.
Other participants from the Sweetwater County club included Troy Heikes, Aaron McCallister, Tammy Graham, Mike Debban, Joe Gutierrez and Greg Flowers.
Gradert and McCallister qualified for the finals on the last day of competition. Gradert qualified for the finals in goat tying and breakaway roping and McCallister qualified in saddle bronc.
Gradert then placed third in breakaway roping, which qualified her for national finals.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
