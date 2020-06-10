2000
• The Sweetwater County Historical Society took its annual trek on June 10, 2000 to visit Browns Park, the infamous hideout for outlaws since the early 1830s; the most famous of them was Butch Cassidy.
Guided by Lucille Fleming, a Green River resident who grew up in Browns Park, the 69 people in a 22-vehicle caravan embarked on the 200-mile round trip.
Participants were issued a 45-page booklet, compiled by Fleming, with included points of interest on the trip.
The group visited the petroglyphs in Irish Canyon. Another stop included a discussion of the schools in Brown’s Park, the first of which dated back to 1879, and the last closed in 1990. The last school and teacherage was located adjacent to the Brown’s Park Store, ran by Fred and Joy Blevins, who had worked to protect and preserve the historic buildings in Browns Park. They also viewed the Basset Ranch, the Lodore Hall National Historic Site, the cemetery, and a large rock which had been moved from Irish Canyon to protect it, and the location where Davy Crockett had once stood. They also toured the National Wildlife Refuge scenic route, which included a drive over a swinging bridge. They also visited Swallow Canyon, which was named by John Wesley Powell during his 1869 expedition down the Green River. They also visited the Parson’s cabin and smelter and the Allen cemetery.
The tour concluded at the Jarvie Homestead where they ate a catered dinner and visited a stone house and its small memorial museum to John and Nellie Jarvie.
• “Talking About Aging,” a program that provided understanding and compassion for the changes later in life, was designed and conducted by Bob Payton in his unique fashion, on June 20, 2000 in the Holiday Inn Ballroom.
Payton used a banjo, guitar and harmonica to introduce specific topics on aging by portraying a person facing one of the changes and challenges of aging. The audience was invited to discuss their reactions, share their own stories about growing older and also considered what types of comments would be supportive to someone in a similar situation.
The program was designed to teach people how to create a supportive environment in which to openly and honestly discuss aging. The program wove the audience discussion with songs, stories and questions.
1990
• Monroe Middle School in Green River, along with Davis Elementary School in Cheyenne and East Elementary School in Douglas were named the state schools superintendent’s 1990 Super Schools.
The program was designed to allow accredited Wyoming schools to go to the next step beyond the state accreditation process and enabled them to engage in in-depth, self-analysis.
A Super School was one that showed evidence of a school climate conducive to learning, strong administrative leadership, higher expectations for teachers and students and a system for monitoring and assessing student performance.
Monroe was recognized for being a caring school where people as individuals as well as groups that really made a difference in the lives of one another.
Each school received a $5,000 grant which was to be used for innovative ideas to change and improve education.
• Local residents took top honors at the 11th annual Western Winds Photo Expo at the Community Fine Arts Center.
The exhibit was judged by Zbigniew Bzdak of Casper and was on display at the center until June 30, 1990.
Paul Ng of Rock Springs won first place and a trophy for his photograph “Sunset at Square Top Mountain and Green River Lake.”
Don Failoni of Kemmerer took second place with a photo of an electrical storm called “Fire and Fury,” Debbi Bonini of Rock Springs received third place for her photograph of a boy and his dog called “Bes Friends.”
1980
• The Capell Brothers Show Carnival was set up from June 12-22, 1980 next to Baskin Robbins on Sunset Drive.
The carnival featured rides of all kinds, including the Giant Zipper, Tilt-A-Whirl and Rocko Plane, among several others.
The carnival also boasted a complete Kiddy Land, and children’s games and games of skill for the entire family.
Concessions were available which included cotton candy, corn dogs and popcorn, among others.
The Capell Brothers Show Carnival was sponsored by the Little American Football League.
• A new dusting of volcanic ash and pebbles settled on cities in parts of the Pacific Northwest on June 13, 1980 after Mount St. Helens erupted for almost six hours in its third major explosion in a month.
The unpredictable volcano pumped a plume of steam, ash and marble-sized pumice 10 miles high late on June 12, 1980, giving some cities southwest of the mountain their worst ever dusting. Erratic winds also pushed the gritty ash to the east and northwest.
Geologists expressed surprise at the force of the blast, which dropped pebbles of pumice up to an inch in diameter on Cougar, 10 miles southwest of the mountain.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
