2000
• Gregory Franzwa gave a presentation on the California Trail on June 19, 2000.
In his presentation, Franzwa said that between 1841 and 1869, nearly a quarter of a million travelers crossed the plains and mountains to California. The tales of gold and even more glittering promises of instant wealth and freed land at the end of the nearly 2,000 mile trek, enticed and beckoned to all those who hoped to better their situations.
Franzwa previously authored a book on the Oregon Trail which was published in 1972 in 1972, and was into its fifth reprinting.
While the story of the Oregon Trail was primarily a human one of families seeking a new and better life, Franzwa said the California Trail story was also one of “guys out to make a quick buck.”
In addition to his other works, he published three books on the Lincoln Highway.
• Flaming Gorge Days took place from June 22-25, 2000 in Green River.
Concerts at Stratton-Myers Park included on June 23, 2000 included local band Soul Purpose and featured Big House and Chris LeDoux. On June 24, 2000 local band Wicked Jester opened for featured performers Chelly Wright and Collin Raye.
The Bull Brawl rodeo competitions took place on June 22, 2000.
In addition to the concerts and Bull Brawl, Flaming Gorge Days also included a parade beginning on Flaming Gorge Way and ending at Evers Park; a flea market in Evers Park; competitions including a firefighter competition, arm wrestling competition and various relays as well as family games on Expedition Island. The Green Garboon Race down the Green River wrapped up the weekend festivities.
1990
• A lively program celebrating 10 decades of Wyoming statehood took place on June 20, 1990 at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River.
Torrington Middle School teachers Randy Adams and Craig Sodaro presented “What Life Was Like: Ten Decades of Statehood.”
The teacher-historians highlighted the memorable events of the past 100 years with their unique and entertaining approach.
The program offered a decade-by-decade look at the state’s social history using costumes, props, music and dialogue which brought the 10 decades to life.
The historians explored a special theme for each decade as well as explained the music, literature, slang, economics and dress of the time.
Topics of the program included homesteading, the growth of business and industry, the two world wars’ impact on Wyoming and the Great Depression.
Following the program was a question and answer session.
• All the excitement of the big top came to Rock Springs on June 26, 1990 at the Rock Springs High School ball field.
The Jordan International Circus was sponsored by the local Shrine club, and benefitted the Shrine activities.
Rare wild animals performed and amused, and high above the arena floor, daring aerialists performed their death defying acts. The circus rings abounded with feats of manipulation, balance and dexterity. Of course no circus would be complete without the clowns.
Two of the featured acts included Tamara and her big cats, and the Sensational Jordans and their Globe of Death.
1980
• A Health Department for Sweetwater County became a reality on July 1, 1980.
The Sweetwater County Commissioners met with County Health Officer Dr. Sidney Alder and representatives from Public Health Nursing Division on June 12, 1980 and approved the establishment of the Sweetwater County Public Health Department.
The purpose of the establishment of the establishment of the department was to provide the needed public health services to all individuals of Sweetwater County. The efforts of the new department would be devoted to controlling environmental hazards, preserve and improve environmental factors for the achievement of optimum health and safety.
The new department would temporarily be located at the County Courthouse in Green River, until a permanent move to 205 East Railroad Ave. in Green River.
• The third fire in four days broke out at Kimberly Manor Nursing Home, causing minor damage, but leading fire fighters to suspect the blazes we the work of arsonists.
Fire fighters were called at 2:43 a.m. on June 18, 1980 to the nursing home located at 1325 Sage St., where two similar fires had occurred in the early morning hours of both .June 15 and 16, 1980.
All three fires were in separate areas of the facility with two in residents’ closets and one in a storage room.
While arson was suspected and investigations continued, they could not be sure if it were a resident, client or someone coming in from outside.
The June 18, 1980 fire began in a clothes close where apparel was ignited with a lighter or a match. Four fire trucks with several firemen and policemen responded to the call.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.