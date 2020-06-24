2000
— The Young-At-Heart Senior Citizen Center hosted a Joined in Marriage Day for couples to renew their wedding vows on June 28, 2000.
Marriage certificates were issued to those couples who wished to renew their vows. A minister was on hand to assist the couples in reciting their vows.
A wedding cake was served and the center was decorated as a wedding hall.
Couples who wished to renew their vows had to pre-register with the center.
— Amendments to Wyoming’s seatbelt law went into effect on July 1, 2000.with the express intent of reducing traffic deaths and injuries in the state,
The Wyoming Legislature approved a measure which increased the incentive to wear seatbelts, while for the first time providing penalties for not wearing them.
With the change in effect, any driver cited for a moving violation would receive a $10 reduction in their fine if they and everyone in their vehicle were wearing a seatbelt. If seatbelts were not worn by the driver or passengers, then the driver would have a separate $25 seatbelt citation. Passengers 12 and older, who were not wearing a seatbelt, would themselves be fined $10. It would be the driver’s responsibility to ensure all passengers were wearing seatbelts.
1990
— The 1990 Flaming Gorge Days Centennial Ball took place on June 27, 1990 at Expedition Island in Green River.
Festivities began when old No. 844 pulled into Green River. Guest speaker was Richard Hartman, representative to the president of Union Pacific Railroad.
Also aboard the old steam train was Jim Dolan, UPRR law department vice president. Mock charges were brought against Dolan the minute he stepped off the train with a mock hanging at sundown. The Hole in the Wall Gang performed the mock hanging at the gallows in front of the Green River train depot.
The train would be on display at the depot until June 28, 1990, and pulled a special museum car that featured the solid gold spike that joined the UP to the Central Pacific Railroad.
Those attending the ball and the train event were asked to wear semi-formal attire or finery of the 1890s era.
— The Desert Balloon Extravaganza colored the sky in July on July 13-15, 1990 at the Paul J. Wataha field near the White Mountain Golf Course.
Thirty colorful hot air balloons were scheduled to launch on the early mornings of July 14 and 15, 1990. At dusk on July 13 and 14, several of the balloons would inflate and glow like large Roman candles.
A craft fair was also part of the three-day event as well as concessions.
Hot air balloon rides were provided to sponsors; however, some of the pilots might stay on the field and offer tethered rides to the public.
The balloons were guided by the winds aloft, so they would fly in the direction that the wind blew.
1980
— President Jimmy Carter was expected to order young Americans to line up at neighborhood post offices in July 1980 to fill out forms that would register them for the draft.
Ending a five-month battle in Congress, the House of Representatives gave final approval on June 25, 1980 to President Carter’s plan to renew draft registration, which would have an immediate effect on some 4 million young men.
On a vote of 234-168, the House approved Carter’s request for $13.3 million to revive the dormant Selective Service System and began registration of young men 19 and 20 years old. The Senate earlier gave its approval to the program on a vote of 58-34.
President Carter would issue a proclamation during the week of June 30, 1980 putting the draft registration plan into effect and requiring young men to sign up as early as July 21, 1980.
— Movies playing in Sweetwater County included: “Electric Horseman,” starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda at the Rock Theater; “Die Laughing,” starring Robbie Benson and “The Shining,” starring Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd at the Cinema; “Can’t Stop the Music,” featuring the Village People, “Bronco Billy,” starring Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke and Geoffrey Lewis and a late show feature of “Clockwork Orange,” starring Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee and Michael Bates at the White Mountain Twin Theater; and “Urban Cowboy,” starring John Travolta, Debra Winger and Scott Glenn, “The Fish That Saved Pittsburg,” starring Julius Erving, Jonathan Winters and Meadowlark Lemon and “Wanda Nevada,” starring Peter Fonda, Brooke Shields and Fiona Lewis at the Riviera Twin Theater.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
