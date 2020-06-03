2000
• Green River High School art teacher Dennis Freeman helped kick off White Mountain Library’s Summer Reading Program on June 6, 2000.
In his presentation of mountain men, Freeman discussed the mountain man’s lifestyle and the tools of their trade, including muskets. Freeman describes himself as a portrayer of Alfred Jacob Miller. Freeman said he was not actually a mountain man, but an artist.
With the theme of “Reading into the Future,” librarians introduced children to different eras in the history of the United States. Subsequent Terrific Tuesday summer programs included the music of the 1950s and tie-dying from the 1960s, and a special Father’s Day craft , where children made a turtle coin holder, a puppy dog bookmark and a gift bag for their fathers.
• Western Wyoming Community College Extended Education Department in conjunction with the Community Project for Children offered a noncredit baby-sitting clinic for teenagers and young adults.
A one-day, eight-hour class, the clinic offered instruction aimed to help students set up a business, resume writing, advertising, home safety, safe play, first aide, and healthy snacks, as well as child and infant care and feeding. Trained professionals provided instruction on child and infant care and CPR. Those who successfully completed the class earned a child/infant and CPR certificate as well as a certificate in baby-sitting training.
1990
• The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center scheduled their third Family Relay Night on June 7, 1990.
Relay Night included wading pool, penny fetch and family relays.
The center offered 10 different relays for participants to choose from, as well as concessions.
Relays consisted of one child and one parent or guardian. Relay teams could choose up to three relay games.
• The Rock Springs Recreation Department hosted their eighth annual Fishing Derby on June 9, 1990 for children ages 3-16.
The competition took place at the pond near the baseball field complex at the Paul J. Wataha Recreation Area.
Awards were given for the longest, smallest, largest per pound and total weight of all fish caught.
The Zepco Casting Contest prizes were awarded in two age categories.
All contestants received a multi-colored Fishing Derby souvenir patch.
1980
• The new Sweetwater County Library, under construction at 300 N First East in Green River would have the capacity to accommodate 100,000 books when completed.
The building was in the final stages of completion. Construction began on the 15,000 square foot structure in August 1978.
The facility, built at a cost of $1.1 million, in addition to the 100,000 book capacity would include a large multipurpose room, small conference room, a children’s area, a concentrated study room, to house the library’s collection of books on the American West and a projection room for the public that included a laminator, typewriter and copy machine.
The Sweetwater County Library would replace the Carnage Library. The Sweetwater County Library was scheduled to open in late summer 1980.
• Lori Beckwith of Rock Springs was chosen for the major female role in the play “Godspell” during auditions in Denver.
The production was presented at the International Theater Arts Conference in June 1980 in Muncie, Indiana.
Three thousand high school drama students drama coaches and professional theater personnel from several foreign countries and the United States annually attend the conference.
Beckwith, who auditioned twice before being selected for the role, performed in the musical at the conference on June 27, 1980.
She represented Wyoming in the cast which included students nationwide. A 1980 Rock Springs High School graduate, Beckwith was awarded a music scholarship to the University of Wyoming.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
