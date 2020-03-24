2000
• Three Sweetwater County groups were recognized in the April 8, 2000 edition of “USA Weekend” magazine for their volunteer efforts during the ninth annual Make A Difference Day.
Cowboys Against Cancer and Farson-Eden School both received Outstanding State Project awards and $2,000. The Rock Springs High School Spanish Club received an honor for Outstanding Local Project.
More than 2 million people participated in Make A Difference Day on Oct. 23, 1999.
Farson-Eden School hosted a read-in to promote literacy for their project. Volunteers read to, listened to and encouraged students in their literary efforts. The project also provided abridged between school and community.
Cowboys Against Cancer organized a dinner and auction which raised $60,000 to help local cancer patients defer their cost of traveling for treatments. More than 300 volunteers and 600 attendees turned out for the event. To that point, 160 benefitted with $500 grants toward costs not covered by insurance.
More than 30 members of the Rock Springs High School, including students from East and White Mountain Junior High Schools donated their Saturday to help senior citizens. Groups of two or more visited with the seniors in the community, and then did household projects for then such as dusting, vacuuming, scrubbing bathrooms and other household projects.
• The city of Green River Parks and Recreation Department and Chris Kennedy presented “The Magic Banjo,” by Michael Miles. The free concert took place on April 5, 2000 at Expedition Island.
“The Magic Banjo” was a one-man theatrical show that featured the musical and written works of Pete Seager, Carl Sandburg, Woody Guthrie, Walt Whitman, Johnann Sebastian, Bach and others. It also included hilarious, fictitious moments in history, celebrated in episodes of “And the Banjo Was There.”
“The Magic Banjo” had played to sold out theater in the Midwest and the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C., It ran for six weeks at Chicago’s renowned Pegasus Players Theater.
1990
• ‘Road Closed” signs were still prevalent around a large city swear repair project in downtown Rock Springs, and would stay up several more days.
Bad weather had delayed the repair on Broadway.
A further delay, perhaps as much as two weeks, could result if the scope of the downtown project was widened to include installation of a water line as well as a sewer line.
Truckloads of dirt were brought to a lot across from city hall on March 28, 1990 to complete the project, which had begun at the beginning of March 1990. Delays continued because the original dirt from the deep hole had become saturated, and did not lend itself to compaction after the new lines were in place.
• The Woman’s Club Holiday House committee assembled items and selected room themes on March 25, 1990, for the Nov. 2-3, 1990 event at the home of Lola Newman.
The Holiday House featured five rooms with different themes including My Lady’s Boudoir, Mrs. Claus’ Bakery, Pet Corner, Children’s World and Christmas Center. Items were made to suit the theme of each room.
The Holiday House is a craft fair in a private residence. Woman’s Club members gave tours of the home, which was fully decorated for Christmas. Craft items and baked goods were available for purchase with all proceeds benefiting Woman’s Club’s charitable projects.
1980
• Prices at City Market included: 73% percent lean ground beef for $1.45 per pound; 1-pound of Hormel sliced bacon for 79 cents; U.S.D.A. Choice boneless sirloin steak for $2.79 per pound; lean, boneless beef stew meat for $2.09 per pound; sliced select beef liver for 89 cents per pound; large slicing tomatoes, 3 pounds for 99 cents; broccoli for 59 cents per pound; Western Colorado onions for 10 cents per pound; U.S. No. 1 Colorado Russet potatoes, 97 cents for a 10 pound bag; Jewel variety Golden yellow yams, 3 pounds for 99 cents; Del Monte Hawaiian Golden ripe bananas, 3 pounds for 99 cents; and Golden Delicious apples, 3 pounds for 99 cents.
• Stirring to life for the first time in more than 120 years, Mount St. Helens throbbed with explosions and belched gasses and volcanic ash four miles high on March 28, 1980 as mudslides and avalanches scarred its snow-covered slopes.
Following a series of morning explosions, authorities discovered steam pouring out of a new and dangerously low vent halfway down the mountain and hot ash sliding down a glacier just above the opening.
U.S. Geological Survey officials flew over the volcano about 15 miles north of the mountain village on the morning of March 28, 1980 and spotted mudslides from melting snow and ice.
Officials evacuated an area within 15 miles of the volcano, fearing mudslides and avalanches could cause heavy flooding. The 150 or so residents of Cougar concerned about the foul-smelling fumes drifting over their homes.
