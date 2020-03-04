2000
• Following an offer of further public comment, Sweetwater County School District. No. 2 Board of Trustees unanimously approved on March 7, 2000, the closing of the elementary schools Roosevelt and Wilson, effective for the school year 2000-2001.
Roosevelt was located on Uinta Drive and Wilson was on Monroe Avenue in Green River.
No public comment was made prior to the decision, and the decision was met with silence from the audience of approximately 150 people.
The decision came after eight hours of public comment. Board members assumed that they would have to face more closures in the future, but would stop at he two closures for the 2000-2001 school year.
Superintendent Eric Newton said that at the beginning of early enrollment for the 1999-2000 school year, only 109 kindergarten students had enrolled, indicating a very real trend of decreased enrollment.
• Local historian Norma Robins presented a slide show on the history of Rock Springs on March 12, 2000 at White Mountain Library.
The presentation covered the story of the city, its people and landmarks from the city's earliest days. Robins presentation included original photos from public and private collections.
Robins' interest in Rock Springs led her to help create the original exhibits for the city museum in honor of the nation's bicentennial in 1976. Robins was a member of the original city museum board, and wrote the downtown Rock Springs historic walking tour pamphlet.
1990
• Secretary of State Kathy Karpan discussed the history of women's political struggles and progress in a program on March 20, 1990 in the Ferrero Room of the Rock Springs Library.
Karpan spoke about two chapters in women's history: the first was all the time until the 20th century, when women secured the right to vote, and the second was some contemplations about the 21st century for women and society.
According to Karpan, it had only been in the past 150 years that women had been allowed to hold political office, vote, own property or join a learned profession. In her speech Karpan said that while political progress for women had been made, political equality was still the goal.
In Wyoming only four women at that time served in the State Senate, or 13% and 18 women, or 28% served in the House of Representatives at that time.
Karpan was sworn-in as Wyoming's 25th Secretary of State on Jan. 5, 1987. She was only the second woman to hold the office and the first Secretary of State who was born in Wyoming — she was a Rock Springs naïve.
• On June 4, 1931, Amelia Earhart, the legendary aviator, landed at the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport in her horizontal-windmill flying machine.
The Rock Springs Rocket reported that 2,000 spectators came to see her and the experimental plane called the Autogiro.
Lynne Swanson portrayed the pioneer aviator in a public presentation scheduled for March 7, 1990 at White Mountain Library.
Anyone who attended Earhart's visit to the local airport were encouraged to attend, and offer their first-hand experience to the attendees of the portrayal.
Although what actually happened to Earhart when she and Fred Noonan disappeared in the Pacific on July 2, 1937 was still a mystery, Swanson portrayed Earhart in a Japanese prison in Saipan several months after her disappearance. The dramatic monologue offered some clues about the fascinating, strong-willed and ambitious woman, who also had strong ties to Wyoming. At the time of her disappearance, she and her husband were building a cabin near Kerwin.
1980
• Citing a need for a change that would provide a stronger and more effective organization, Mayor Richard advocated that the city of Green River make a major alteration in its form of government.
Waggener presented a position paper to the Green River City Council on March 4, 1980 urging the group to consider changing or replacing the city's mayor-council form of government, a system that had served Green River since its incorporation.
In the proposal, which the council would study, Waggener noted that during his nine years in office, the city had grown from 4,000 to 13,000 residents, its annual budget had risen from $35,000 to $10 million and city's employees jumped from 20 to 80.
In the proposal, Waggener noted that the city should take one of four routes. It could make the mayor position a full-time job, choose a city manager form of government, switch to a commission type of administration or adopt an administrator form of government.
• A runaway garbage truck careened into the community center at the Bicentennial Apartments on Madison Drive.
The accident caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, although Rock Springs Police Officer Dwight Little said an official dollar estimate was not available, but he estimated the damage would cost between $40,000-$55,000 in costs to both the building and the tuck.
Police were unsure of the cause of the runaway truck, operated by Jackman Refuse.
John Lowseth, manager of the community center, was at the building at the time the truck ran down the hill into a wall, door and window, pushing its front wheels through the floor of the structure. Lowseth said at first he thought the building had exploded. No one was injured in the accident, but the outcome could have been different, since the truck had no driver, and the front of the cab was smashed.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
