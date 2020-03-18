2000
• Dennis Johnson’s political science students from Green River High School became experts on Constitution, and would represent the state of Wyoming when they traveled to Washington, D.C. on May 5, 2000. The students would compete in the National Finals of “We the People — The Citizen and the Constitution.”
The Green River Students prepared for their roles as experts, testifying on select Constitutional issues.
Green River won the state competition on Feb. 28, 2000 against four other Wyoming high Schools.
The “We the People” program was the most extensive education in the country that had been developed to teach young people about the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The course of instruction used the specialty designed “We the People” text was followed by a test designed to measure the students’ Constitutional literacy.
• Awards were presented to county-wide businesses during the Gala and Business Expo conducted on March 24, 2000 at the Holiday Inn.
The Sweetwater Economic Development Association Leadership Award was presented to Barry Cook of Green River.
The Sweetwater Economic Development Association Blankenship Award went to Steve Shea and Brad Sarff for Rock Springs and Jim Rodgers for Green River.
Other awards were presented to: Ray Newman, Tim Hilderman, Cindy Bailey, Denali Grill, Jeff Hanson, State Bank of Green River, KUGR, Al and Faith Harris, FMC Cooperation, Castle Rock Veterinary Clinic and Kevin and Ellen O’Neal.
The evening had a 50s theme with Green River and Rock Spring High School cheerleaders as servers on roller skates, a 1953 Ford Fairlane, a 1918 Ford pick-up truck and 50s themed decorations.
1990
• The Girl Scout’s Father-Daughter Dance took place on March 17, 1990 at the Sweetwater County Fairgrounds.
More than 400 participated in the St. Patrick’s Day themed dance. The daughters were escorted by their fathers, grandfathers or uncles.
Many of the participants dressed in green for the theme of the dance.
The Troops decorated the venue with leprechauns, pots of gold, rainbows and shamrocks. The tables were decorated green tissue carnations made by the Scouts and shamrocks.
Music for the event was provided by Borderline, and pictures were taken under a large crape paper rainbow and pots of gold for the background. Picture souvenirs were taken of the couples.
The dinner consisted of French dip sandwiches, macaroni salad, potato chips, pickles and ice cream sundaes.
Canned goods were collected and would be donated to the local Food Bank.
• “A Way of Life — One Family’s Legacy,” a photographic essay of a Wyoming ranch was on display at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River through the end of March 1990.
Forty-six photographs, which comprised only –part of the exhibit, were on display in the gallery of the library.
The exhibit was begun by Peter Smith in 1907. Five generations of the family had continued the tradition that began when Smith first arrived with his bride more that 80 years ago. At 72 Christy Smith still worked on the ranch where she was born.
The photography exhibit documents virtually every phase of the ranch’s day-to-day operation. The collection includes a three-year period during which photographer David Miles was able to capture the diverse personalities in the faces of the characters of this unique lifestyle. Miles’ life-long was visualized with the completion of this documentary which preserved for posterity the working ranch and its people.
The Smith family had been part of Wyoming history since great-great-grandfather Peter first ranched in Crook County with his sons Nels and Louis. Nels later settled in Weston County, Later he became Wyoming’s governor from 1939-1943.
1980
• A water ballet with the theme “A Dixie Holiday,” presented by the Green River Synchronettes performed to March 25, 27 and 28, 1980 at Monroe Swimming Pool.
Water ballet was unique to the west, and was the only show of its typed performed in Wyoming schools. The team was comprised of 26 Green River High School and Monroe Junior High School swimmers and divers.
The Green River Synchronettes had performed about every two years since 1968. “A Dixie Holiday” became the eighth water ballet performance in Green River.
Vicki Roth and Linda King were the directors of the production.
The production included synchronized swim routines to music and varied colored lights with special effects and spectaculars colored swimsuits matching the routines of the swimmers.
The production, performed by 26 swimmers, opened in total darkness to the patriotic “Our Director.”
The diving board, underwater and above water performances were all included in the production.
• It was likely that the Three Mile Island nuclear plant might never re-open due to mounting expenses and public pressure according to the Public Utility Commission, following a 10-month management audit of General Public Utilities.
General Public Utilities owned the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant, site of the nation’s worst nuclear power plant accident on March 28, 1979.
General Public Utilities had underestimated the cost of cleaning up the reactor damage following the accident. It could cost more than $1 billion to clean up and restore the crippled unit.
No one had been inside the reactor in the year since the accident, so it had been impossible to access all the damage. The most likely outcome, according to General Public Utilities management, was to demolish the reactor.
