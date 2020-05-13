2000
• Despite strong opposition from the Friends of Lincoln, the Green River City Council voted decided on May 16, 2000 to demolish the old Lincoln High School, later Lincoln Middle School building.
In a 5-2 vote, the council agreed to spend $167,750 on the demolition, with $158,000 coming from Sweetwater County School District No. 2 bond money that was set aside for the project. The balance would be paid for by the city.
Councilmen Gaye Winter ad Dick Wilson voted against the demolition.
Iden Construction out of Marbleton was the low bidder on the project. The company requested the contract be executed within 60 days of the approval. A completion date of approximately Oct. 15, 2000 was set. Prior to the approval vote, Friends of Lincoln representative Brett Johnson gave the council a proposal to save the building. The proposal called for the Friends of Lincoln to form a 501C3 corporation and enter into a three-year lease with the city with the option to renew for another 25 years. Johnson said the city would be kept fully informed about the development of the project, and asked the city for its nonmonetary support.
• More than 500 participants were expected to converge on July 14-16; 2000.on Superior and Rock Springs for the Superior High School All-Class Reunion for the Superior High School All-Class reunion. The reunion is an every five-year recurring event.
Activities included a registration and gathering with refreshments; at the Sweetwater County Events Complex; a dinner and dance, also at the complex; and a family picnic on the Main Street Parkway in Superior.
In addition, individual classes scheduled their own activities, in addition to the group activities. Individual classes hosted luncheons, brunches and other opportunities to re-kindle with classmates.
Final plans were being made by the Superior High School All-Class Reunion Committee.
The Superior High School opened its doors in 1925, and closed when Sweetwater County School District No. 1 consolidated with Rock Springs in 1962.
1990
• Sammy Davis Jr., who became an entertainment institution as the gilded song-and-dance man who could do it all, died on
May 16, 1990 after a long fight with throat cancer at home with his wife and three of four of his children. He was 69.
Davis was diagnosed with throat cancer eight months prior, and his health deteriorated steadily after he went home from the hospital on March 13, 1990.
An actor, singer, dancer and impressionist, the exuberant Davis lived life hard and fast. His gold chains, heavy rings and gaudy bracelets were as much a part of his personality as the chain of cigarettes he smoked.
Davis appeared in more than 20 movies and starred in two Broadway productions — “Mr. Wonderful” and “Golden Boy.”
• “Kites — What a Way To Fly,” showed during May 1990 at the Sweetwater County Library.”
The traveling exhibits program was produced by the Smithsonian Institute, and was part of the traveling exhibits program sponsored by the Wyoming Archives Museum and Historical Department.
The exhibit featured stories from the history of kites and presented the diverse styles of kites and explained how they could fly.
The exhibit also included supplementary materials that listed kite resources and interpretive programs.
Kites had been both the steppingstone for numerous inventions and the focus of many celebrations around the world.
1980
• The Utah Symphony performed in concert on May 29, 1980 in the Rock Springs High School auditorium.
From vague beginnings in the depression of the 1930s through semi-professional wartime seasons through an initial professional year under Werner Jensen’s direction and through its 33 prosperous seasons under Maurice Abravanel’s baton in the 5,200-seat Mormon Tabernacle, the Utah Symphony had steadily matured into one of America’s best symphony orchestras.
One of the most traveled orchestras in the nation, the Utah Symphony was the only professional orchestras serving a land area of more than 300,000 square miles, traveling some 15,000 miles each year to bring symphonic music to thousands of people throughout Wyoming, Montana, Utah, Idaho Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, California and Arizona.
• The only boys head swimming coach that Rock Springs High School had ever had retired. Tom Confer took with him 23 years of filled with successes. Confer, who started the high school swimming program in 1958, stepped down as the Tiger’s coach, after firmly entrenching Rock Springs as a perennial Class AA power. Confer said he would continue to teach at the high school and would still be the chairman of the physical education department. He would also remain as head of the summer and Saturday swimming programs, which his daughter Cheryl helped him conduct.
Confer said his retirement was prompted by a combination of many things, but the main reason was that he wanted to his family more. Confer and his wife Christine had four sons and one daughter.
During his 23 years as the Tigers head coach, he compiled a 181-80 record in dual meets, won three state championships and numerous conference championships. Under Coach Confer the Tigers won the conference meet in each of Confer’s last four years, during which they won more than 30 consecutive dual meets.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.