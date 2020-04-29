2000
• The Western Wyoming Community College Department of Theater and Dance presented “The Pirates of Penzance” on May 4-6, 200 in the Western Wyoming Community College Theater.
The musical was written as an operetta by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan.
Gilbert’s and Sullivan’s work was known for its distinctive style that combined satire concerning social mores of the times and action-filled adventure.
Pirates of Penzance” told the story of Fredric, a young man mistakenly apprenticed to a band of pirates in his youth, and his love for a girl named Mabel. The play was full of mistaken identity, colorful characters and many clever twists to the plot. It was an old-fashioned love story told through lots of song, dance and comedic action.
The musical’s directors were Billy and Colleen Smith. Instrumental music director was Lynette Nelson; costume designer was Deirde MacDonald; set and lighting designer was Bill Smith; sound designer was Richard Brickner; and technical director was Nathan Woods.
Members of the cast included Jeffery Glenn, Benjamin Brinton, Rickie Palmer, Tenny Davis, Angel Vandegrift, Miles Mathews, Casey Quinn, Jed Brubaker, Calvin Burton, Nate Horton, Dan Matthews, Casey Shively, Michael Velasquez, Justin Zierke, Rebecca Allred, Autumn Angie, Aja Campbell, Lorna Darelius, Michelle Douglass, Laurie Gardner, Amber Jorgensen, Kelsey Shearer, Carissa Thurmond, Amanda Toole and Courtney VanDyke.
• The annual YWCA Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Sweetwater County Bowl For Kids Sake took place May 6, 2000 at Clearview Lanes Bowling Center in Green River.
The event was a way chance to bowl with family, friends and co-workers while supporting mentoring in Sweetwater County. The first two bowling sessions were designated as Early Bird and Youth bowling times.
All money raised through team fees would be used for recruiting volunteers for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program, screening and matching volunteers to youth in need of an adult role model, mentor and friend.
Many local businesses donated door prizes which were given away every half hour. A $500 grand prize was awarded at was drawn for at the end of the evening. There was also free food and soft drinks.
1990
• Sweetwater County Jail conditions were below court-set standards, and they county could face legal suits.
Sheriff Roger Sims sent a report to the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners by certified mail, telling the board the jail violated constitutional standards set by courts.
Sims said on May 3, 1990 that the letter was part of an annual jail report sent to the commissioners. However, in the report, he requested immediate action to correct the below-standard conditions, thus turning responsibility over to the county commissioners, who control the county purse strings.
The report stated the American Civil Liberties Union had filed suits on behalf of inmates in other Wyoming counties, and the same thing could happen in Sweetwater County.
Among the concerns the report cited was lack of indoor and outdoor exercise and recreation activities. Sims said the jail had no fresh air ventilation. The report also cited florescent lighting was detrimental to inmates and officers eyes. In all 11 concerns had not been addressed according to the report.
• An effort to decrease truck traffic on Foothill Boulevard had made some truckers angry because of how it inconvenienced them.
In the middle of April 1990, the city erected signs along Stagecoach Drive from Elk Street to Foothill Boulevard that said delivery truck traffic was illegal on those roads, Rock Springs Public Works Director Glenn Sugano said. The signs were erected with the intent of preventing trucks from using Foothill Boulevard as a shortcut to Interstate 80.
The concern over truck traffic began in early 1989, Sugano said. It centered on the safety of school children at Overland Elementary School and White Mountain Junior High School, located on Foothill. Trucks were a hazard that many parents with children attending those schools wanted the issue remedied.
“People in those neighborhoods don’t want the heavy truck traffic on Foothill,” Sugano said. “We can’t stop truck on Foothill because it’s a main arterial. We just want to intercept the trucks before they get there.”
For whatever reason, truckers were using Foothill and Stagecoach to get to and from areas near White Mountain Mall to U.S. Highway 191, Sugano said. Since there were other routes to take to get to those places, Sugano said they decided to block off Stagecoach.
1980
• The Betty DeMaree exhibit and workshop began May 5, 1980 at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.
Dates for the watercolor workshops were May 5-8, 1980. The exhibit ran from May 5-30, 1980.
DeMaree, a native of Denver, Colorado, began her art studies at Cooper Union School of Art in New York City. She was nationally recognized for her unique and colorful approach to watercolor stressing the search for essence and expressing them in a solid framework of design. She was also widely known as a teacher, conducting local and out-of-town workshops, judging art shows and conducting classes in the Denver area.
Major awards she had won included the Emily Lowe Memorial Award, the John Hunter-Young Award and the Winsor and Newton Award for Watercolor.
• The filly Genuine Risk made history as she won the 1980 Kentucky Derby. Genuine Risk was only the second filly to win the Kentucky Derby. Regret was the first filly to win the roses in 1915. The only other filly to run in the Kentucky Derby was Silver Spoon who placed fifth in 1959.
The filly, with jockey Jacinto Vásquez faced favorites Rockhill Native, Plugged Nickle and 10 other male horses to win the coveted first jewel of the Triple Crown Challenge. Her opening odds were 10-1.
Genuine Risk was trained by LeRoy Jolley, who previously won the Kentucky Derby in 1975 with Foolish Pleasure, and owned by Diana Firestone of Newstead Farm in Upperville, Virginia. The filly was bread by Sally Humphrey.
Rumbo with Laffit Pincay Jr. aboard placed second and Jaklin Klugman with jockey Darrel McHargue came in third. Rockhill Native eventually placed fifth and Plugged Nickle came in seventh.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.