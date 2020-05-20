2000
• When it came to setting goals and realizing dreams, Mike Camphouse was an expert.
Camphouse, a mentally challenged 24 year old, had a passion for horses. Ever since he was a little boy he had a dream of working with horses, which previously was impeded by his disability. For six months, however, he had worked twice a week for Bob Snook and Sara Gates at the Last Nickel Ranch north of Rock Springs.
Snook and Gates had been looking for someone to help them out at the ranch. They had experienced difficulty finding responsible help — the kind that would love and care for the horses at the ranch as they did. They inquired at Southwest Wyoming Rehabilitation Center, seeking part-time help. That was where they found Camphouse.
Camphouse lived in a group home and was a client of S.W.R.C. During the week Camphouse worked with other clients during the week, and on the weekends worked at Last Nickel Ranch.
As a hand at the ranch, Camphouse was responsible for feeding the horses and keeping the paddocks and grounds cleaned. Working at the ranch was mutually beneficial to both Camphouse and the Last Nickel Ranch.
• The Union Pacific Railroad and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad sued the state on May 26, 2000 claiming that the new taxes imposed by the Legislature were discriminatory.
Two taxes — one on coal, the other on railroads — violated a 1976 federal law that prevented states’ taxes from targeting railroads exclusively.
One charged railroads with 7 cents for each mile traveled by a train in the state. About $1.5 million raised annually by the tax would go to the Department of Transportation projects.
The other imposed on the coal industry, a transportation tax of one-tenth of a mile per ton per mile. It was estimated to raise $6 million per year for Wyoming.
Both were heavily opposed by the railroads during the legislative session. The lawsuit claimed the taxes violated the Railroad Revitalization and Regulatory Reform Act of 1976.
1990
• The American Cancer Society hosted its annual Jail and Bail on May 24, 1990 at White Mountain Mall.
The 12 most wanted area residents included Faron Boschetto, business owner; Frank Prevedel, state senator; Dick Boettcher, insurance salesman; Linda Jones, local manager; Tom Wilson, football coach and teacher; Phillip Luzmoor; Mike Long, bank president; Linda Faloni, reality owner-broker; Larry Kennedy, plant manager; Ed Burtnette, car dealership executive vice president; Tom Laskowski, resident commercial builder; and Rev. Eugene Sullivan, pastor. Several other residents were committed to raising $200 each.
All 12 of the most wanted were considered armed and dangerous in the sense that in that they committed to raise $500 each during the Jail and Bail event for the American Cancer Society.
Various attorneys set bails for those citizens arrested. Serving as attorneys were Michael Chadey, David Arnold, John Scorsine, Stewart Toolson, Tom Glause and Linda Talliaferro,
The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department and the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments escorted the offenders to White Mountain Mall.
• Recognizing a kindred fascination with giant prehistoric creatures, many of which lumbered throughout Southwestern Wyoming ages ago. Western Wyoming Community College Prof, Charles Love joined hands with area school children in a pet project — to raise money to purchase a unique collection of dinosaurs and other prehistoric specimens for permanent display at Western Wyoming Community College.
Catching the project spirit were city and county governments, industry and individuals, all of whom contributed to the $145,000 raised in two years toward the purchase of the prehistoric specimens at the college.
The first fossil purchased was a xiphactinus, a monster fish that prowled off the shores of the ancient coal-forming swamps of Rock Springs. The fossil, one of the top six of its kind in the country, was judged to be about 70 million years old. Two shark teeth embedded in the surface of the giant fish suggested that sharks also lived in the vicinity at the time of the fish’s death.
In February 1990, the first of four freestanding dinosaur replicas, the triceratops, was put on display in the main entrance hall of the college.
1980
• The city of Rock Springs hoped to come up with another $10,000 for a new softball-baseball complex to be located at the Sweetwater County Fairgrounds.
On behalf of the city’s parks committee, Councilman Paul Oblock requested that the city search within its budget for $10,000 in unused funds that could be applied towards the ball field.
Thirty thousand dollars had been allocated at a previous meeting for four dirt fields, but Oblock told the council that the additional funds were needed for a fifth field and fencing. The total cost for the project, which would also include horseshoe pits and an ice skating rink, was estimated to be $52,000, with the remaining $12,000 scheduled to come out of the next budget.
Bids were expected to come in time for the decision to be made and the complex to be completed July 1980.
The additional ball fields were requested by the parks committee due to the many league teams seeking playing and practice time on existing fields.
• The Flaming Gorge Visitor Center on the canyon rim above the Flaming Gorge Dam was dedicated on May 24, 1980.
A 30-minute band concert was presented preceding the ceremony by the Rock Band from Western Wyoming College.
The American Legion from Vernal and Jensen, Utah presented the colors. Mayor Charles Willis of Manila, Utah was the master of ceremonies. The featured speaker for the dedication was Adrian Reynolds, former editor of the Green River Star, who had been actively involved with matters of the Flaming Gorge for years. Also speaking during the program was Utah Sen. Orin Hatch and representatives from the Water and Power Resources Service and U.S. Forest Service. Gary Smith, poet and songwriter sung “The Ghost Herd of Spirit Lake,” which he wrote about the Flaming Gorge. A ribbon cutting concluded the ceremony.
Although in operation since 1965, more space was needed at the visitor center site. The expansion and remodeling included new exhibits and a movie entitled “Flaming Gorge—A Story Written in Water.”
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
