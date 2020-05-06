2000
• Roosevelt Elementary School second grade students in Rock Springs completed their production of “The Tolerance Talk Show.” The play was the culmination of a year-long study of the subject of tolerance.
“The Tolerance Talk Show” included such characters as Abraham Lincoln, Claude Monet, Helen Keller, Squanto, Sadako Sasaki (the Japanese girl who died from leukemia, caused by the dropping of the atomic bomb by the United States during World War II), Albert Einstein, Ruth Kapp (a young Jewish girl who was hidden by nuns during World War II), a little boy, Martin Luther King Jr. and a talk show host.
The students were taught that tolerance means “seeing with your heart and not with your eyes,” Many famous people were studied during the school year, including the characters who were listed. The one thing they had in common was that they all suffered intolerance. The students learned first-hand what intolerance could feel like.
• For the 10th time in one month, law enforcement vehicles lined up outside a Rock Springs school. A note was found on May 8, 2000 in a restroom in East Junior High School, according to Rock Springs Police Chief Neil Kourbelas. This was the fourth threat received at East Junior High School in a month. Rock Springs High School had received five threats in a month and White Mountain Junior High School had received one threat in a month.
Rock Springs Fire Chief Brad Sarff said having a crew on standby for bomb threats meant one less crew for emergencies. While a three-man crew sat outside East Junior High School waiting, two calls came in. Sarff could not send fire fighters from the school until the area was cleared. In addition to a fire crew, an ambulance crew was also waiting at the school.
Sarff said an added danger to the numerous threats is the “cry wolf syndrome.” While his department tried to respond to each call as if it were real, it was difficult to just say “not again.”
On May 9, 2000, additional staff, substitutes, aides and volunteer parents provided security and monitoring activities.
1990
• The Wyoming County Clerks Association’s annual meeting took place May 9-11, 1990 in Rock Springs. All events took place at the Holiday Inn.
Secretary of State Kathy Karpan was the featured speaker. Deputy Security of State Margy White and Elections Clerk Toni Hinton were available for questions. Presentations were given by the Department of Revenue and Taxation.
Also speaking during the meeting was Jim Painter, public funds manager for the state examiner’s office; vehicle titles was discussed with Gary Broderick of the Auto Dealers Association; Al Flanigin with the Department of Revenue and Taxation; Harvey Copland with the Professional Land Surveyors of Wyoming; Paul Scherbel with the board of registration and land surveyors discussed uniform methods for filing corner reports; attorney Galen West discussed titles; Jim Donahue, historian supervisor of archives discussed record retention.
A banquet was also part of the event.
• The Western Wyoming Community College Natural History Museum and Victory Baptist Church of Rawlins presented a debate “Human Origins: Evolution of Creation” on May 9, 1990 in the Western Wyoming Community College theater.
The debate brought together proponents of creation and evolution in Wyoming. Fred Edwords, editor of the “Journal of Creation-Evolution,” and Duane Gish, associate director of the Institute of Creation Research presenting opening views at the debate.
Both speakers had appeared on national talk shows and participated in other debates and had been presenters of their opposing subjects.
Gish was a spokesman of creationism and had authored many books on the subject of creationism.
Edwords was an outspoken advocate of evolution.
1980
• Lord Killanin, president of the International Olympic Committee planned to meet with United States President Jimmy Carter during the week of May 11, 1980 in a last-ditch effort to reverse U.S. plans to boycott the 1980 Moscow Summer Games.
Killanin met with President Leonid Brezhnev and urged the Soviet leader to do all he could to improve international political climate so that the Games could go forward without large-scale participation in the U.S.-led boycott.
Carter called for the boycott in protest of the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan.
Killanin, after his talks with Brezhnev, would say nothing about the discussions other than to characterize them as frank, and you could interpret that any way you would like.
• Kimberly Manor honored the mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers residing at the Manor during an open house reception on Mother’s Day, May 11, 1980.
The event also highlighted National Nursing Home Week, May 11-18, 1980.
Families and friends of the residents were invited to visit the residents’ rooms or in the dining room, where coffee, punch and cookies would be served.
Rock Springs Mayor Keith West proclaimed the week of May 11-18, 1980 as National Nursing Home Week in Rock Springs. The event was designed to honor the female residents of the facility as well as the nursing staff. It was designed to focus attention on the needs of the chronically ill and convalescent of all ages, and to acquaint the public with the wide range of services offered by long-term healthcare.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.