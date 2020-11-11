2000
— Four Sweetwater County School District No. 1 teachers were nominated for the annual Teacher of the Year award. The nominees were Roxanne Dysart, a second-grade teacher at Desert View Elementary School; Suzanne Martin, a Title I teacher at Lowell Elementary School; Jo Ann Heimes, a first-grade teacher at Walnut Elementary School; and Roger Weber, a sixth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School.
All Sweetwater Education Association members were eligible to be nominated by another member for the award.
A plaque was awarded to the successful nominee during the Nov. 27, 2000, school board meeting by 1999 recipient Gene Lane.
Voting occurred on Nov. 15-16, 2000, by Sweetwater Education Association members, during National Education Week.
— Solar Winds, a clarinet quartet from the U.S. Air Force Band of the Rockies, performed on Nov. 17, 2000, in the Rock Springs High School auditorium.
Master Sgt. George Roach Jr., Tech. Sgt. Noelle Little, Tech. Sgt. Heike Lund and Tech. Sgt. Karainn Voigts brought an extensive musical background to their Rock Springs performance. They performed a variety of music from different geographical areas. The group provided their audiences with something for different musical tastes.
Solar Winds was the newest of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Rockies. The group was established in 1999. Its mission was to work with young musical students to pass on the members’ expertise, and to share the message of the Air Force.
1990
— Celebrating the native cultural heritage of North America and the South Pacific, the Lamanite Generation presented a variety show using music, costumes and dance on Nov. 16, 1990, at East Junior High School.
The Lamanite Generation from Brigham Young University brought its cultural celebration, Living Legends, to Rock Springs. The 28-member cast presented a 90-minute program where legends of the past came to life with drums, elaborate costumes, music and chants. The songs and dances performed explained the culture of the people and their countries of origin.
Performances by the Lamanite Generation ranged from shows for their native brothers and sisters on an Indian reservation in Arizona to a mass audience in China.
— A new stage musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” was presented on Nov. 26, 1990, in the Rock Springs High School auditorium. The show was one of four national tours of the Omaha Community Playhouse production.
This adaptation of the Dickens classic tale was written by Charles Jones, artistic director of the Omaha Community Playhouse in Omaha, Nebraska. The program featured an ensemble of 36 actors, singers, musicians and technicians who presented an array of traditional Christmas carols.
Songs were interwoven within the classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge and all of the characters of Dickens’ novella of the 1800s.
Each carol in the show was chosen for the dramatic atmosphere it contributed to the total evening. The songs were traditional but the scoring by musical arranger John Bennett was contemporary and exquisitely beautiful.
1980
— The Justice of the Peace Court system in Sweetwater County would become another part of history as of Jan. 1, 1981, because of action taken by the Sweetwater County Commission on Nov. 12, 1980.
Commissioners approved a resolution creating a county court system with two county-paid judges. Under state law, counties with a population of more than 30,000 must have adopted the new system by Jan. 1, 1982.
The 1980 census showed the county population of 41,662.
The change would cost the county additional money for salaries and the county had already built two county court facilities -- one in Green River and one in Rock Springs.
— The Green River High School Drama Department presented “Cactus Flower” in a dinner theater on Nov. 18-20, 1980, in the school’s cafeteria.
Toni Simmons believes that the only reason her married lover won't leave his wife is because of the children. Actually, her lover, dentist Julian Winston, doesn't have any children. In fact, he doesn't even have a wife — he just tells women he does to avoid getting involved. When Julian does decide to take the plunge with Toni, she insists on meeting the first wife, and Julian enlists the aid of his longtime nurse/receptionist Stephanie Dickinson to play the part.
Drama Department students prepared a Greek meal for the dinner.
Cast members included Pennie Jacobsen, Courtney Wessel, Curt Dunbar, Bonnie Stacey, Sandra Pugh, Chris Maldonado, Louis McClung, Wayne Cottom, George Gimas, Dale Harris, Darryl Muckley, Kevin Jackson, Mandy McMullen, Kim Campbell and Roy Prasad.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.
