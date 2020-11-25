2000
— The then new Wal-Mart Supercenter in Rock Springs was a contributing factor to the closing of both Jubilee stores in Sweetwater County.
Approximately 160 people in the Rock Springs and Green River Jubilee stores were out of jobs by the beginning of 2001.
Employees of both stores were notified on Nov. 27, 2000 of the decision to close the stores.
The two stores, which had operated in the area for more than 20 years, would close on or before Dec. 30, 2000. The Dec. 30, 2000 date was the latest possible date for closing, but could close earlier. Both Jubilee stores took over City Market locations, when those stores closed.
Employees of Jubilee were members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.
The store closing in Rock Springs meant a liquor license would be available in the city, as Jubilee did not plan to keep their license.
— The Cowboy Christmas Ball took place on Dec. 1, 2000 at the Sweetwater Events Complex Exhibit Hall.
The Cowboy Christmas Ball featured the Bar J Wranglers and Wyoming Thunder.
The Bar J Wranglers performed a special Christmas show with ranch humor, western music and cowboy poetry.
The Bar J Wranglers perform all over the world, bringing their style of western music, stellar harmony, outrageous comedy and remarkable musicianship to people of all ages and backgrounds. They have entertained for local, regional and national conventions throughout the west and have been hired for hundreds of city concerts, holiday parties and other smaller venues. They have been featured on TNN with Roy Rogers, Dale Evans and Randy Travis, as well as live performances on the Discovery Channel and the Travel Network.
Following the Bar J Wrangler performance, Wyoming Thunder took the stage to perform music for a dance, with a variety of musical arrangements.
1990
— Rebecca Murdock, a cellist from Lander, was featured in the fourth Feast of Christmas Celebration on Dec. 10, 1990 in the Holiday Inn ballroom with an evening of dinner and song.
Musical performances included Murdock, the Soundwave Boy’s Choir, Soundwave Children’s Chorale, White Mountain Echoes Handbell Choir, pianist Amy Pernich and a variety of instrumentalists.
Musicians performed a variety of traditional Christmas music.
The Feast of Christmas buffet-style dinner was prepared by Leighton Wessel, and included the traditional wassail and plum pudding.
— Residents of Sage View Care Center attended Ho Ho Hotline Academy on Dec. 13, 1990 at the center.
The one day seminar prepared the residents to man Ho Ho Hotline, a program which allowed the residents to role-play Santa and Mrs. Clause, and prepare them to take phone calls from children who want to talk to the Clauses.
During the training, the residents brushed up on such critical information as the names of Santa’s reindeer, Mrs. Clause’s first name and commonly asked questions by children of the Clauses. They also practiced authentic sounding “Ho Ho Hos” Residents were also trained to know about the then current popular toys that children might ask Santa for Christmas.
The Ho Ho Hotline ran from Dec. 17-24, 1990. The residents will also man a Thank You Line from Dec. 26-27, 1990, where children could call Santa and Mrs. Clause to thank them for their Christmas gifts.
1980
— Sixteen Rock Springs High School D.E.C.A. students attended the Western Regional Conference on Nov. 20-23, 1980 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The Western Regional Leadership Conference was designed to promote leadership skills in students.
Approximately 2,000 students from the Western Region attended the conference at the renowned Broadmoor Hotel, which was a training center for such notable Olympians as Dorothy Hamill and U.S. Olympic Hockey team among others.
The D.E.C.A. members selected their career, and attended sessions related to their area of choice. In most areas, students participated in real life situation exercises designed to prepare them for the Wyoming State Conference in April 1981 in Cheyenne.
The Rock Springs D.E.C.A. members shared the Tiger bus with the Green River and Jackson representatives for the round trip to Colorado Springs.
Rock Springs students attending the conference included Todd Parr, Jerry Muniz, Daymee Liu, Toni Budak, Kay Johnson, Carla Chollack, Bob Bunker, Sandi Norris, Scilla Moser, Troy Sheldon, Tony Guadagnoli, Suzy Fitzgerald, Shari Jelouchan, Sherron Clerkon, Marvina Hernia and John Strand.
— The then newly formed Rock Springs High School Jazz Ensemble, X-press practiced since the beginning of the 1980-81 school year.
The ensemble’s first ever concert was Nov. 25, 1980 in the Rock Springs High School auditorium. The band performed selections drawn from many styles of the Big Band repertoire.
Members of X-press included Mark Lyon, Gilbert Pacheco, Dave Cordova, Suzie Fitzgerald, Keri Novotny, Sheri Jelouchan, Mike Hafner, Jeff Brubaker, Rick Bartolic, Mark Franc, Scott Lane, Larry Ressler and John McJunkin, The director was John Novotny.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.
