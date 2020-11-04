2000
— Children spent a month constructing a tabletop Indian village at the Reliance Branch Library. The children worked on the project during Teen Time on Mondays and Storytime on Wednesdays in September 2000.
Liberians Cindy Camacho and Pat Moreno guided the children through the process and read stories about American Indians.
The group made campfires, teepees and totem poles for the display. The library included books on American Indians to accompany the display.
Parents, family and friends were invited to an open house on Sept. 26, 2000, where they were served cornbread muffins and hot apple cider.
According to the librarians, the children were enthusiastic about the project. Children who took part in the project included Michael Peterson, Casey Spaeny, Dylan Torres, Maycee Spence, Sloan Babbitt, Anthony Hewitt, Miriaha Hewitt, Richard Tanner, Matt Johnson and Brittany Miller.
— An ice cream social on Nov. 5, 200 at the home of Chris Plant marked the last gathering of the eight-person Field Experiences in History: Alaska, Western Wyoming Community College course.
During the gathering, participants shared photographs and journals of their trip.
The ice cream social was open to the public, and Plant encouraged those taking the course in summer 2001 to participate.
The class visited Alaska’s major cultural centers including the Native American Heritage Center in Anchorage. They also watched glacier calving in the North Pacific; salmon fished from the Talkeetna River; hiked the Matanuska glacier; rafted the whitewater Nenana River; traveled deep into the interior of Denali National Park; and saw the top of Mt. McKinley, a view that was denied to 60% of Alaska’s visitors.
1990
— The Sweetwater County March of Dimes hosted a gala dinner and dance and auction on Nov. 17, 1990 at the Holiday Inn.
March of Dimes chose to host a gala as a fundraising event to benefit their efforts in research in high infant mortality and low birth rate. All funds raised stayed in Wyoming.
The dinner had a tropical theme and menu was prepared by Leighton Wessel. Hawaiian orchid leis and photographs by a photographer were offered for participants.
After dinner an auction of a variety of items were up for grabs, with the proceeds going toward March of Dimes research. Items included an American flag which flew over the U.S. Capitol, donated by Sen. Alan Simpson, to a Navajo rug, limited edition prints by Wyoming artists, to a gourmet meal prepared by Bob and Eleanor Whisler.
A gala dance featuring music by Bill Valdez and Co. ended the evening events.
— The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Auxiliary hosted the sixth annual Festival of Trees.
Auction of decorated trees and wreaths took place Dec. 7, 1990 in the Western Wyoming Community College Atrium. Trees and wreathes could be viewed prior to the auction, and also on Dec. 8, 1990.
A lighting ceremony of the trees took place Dec. 8, 1990, with Santa on hand to talk to the children in attendance.
The Festival of Trees had grown from 16 trees to 25 trees and 16 wreaths.
The Festival of Trees was a benefit for the hospital’s Life Line program, which allowed seniors and other homebound citizens the independence to stay in their homes, and receive instance emergency assistance when needed. Life Line of Sweetwater County was the only Life Line program in the state which did not charge those using their service.
1980
— Ed and Lorraine, internationally known ghost hunters discussed the house at Amityville, as well other cases involving the supernatural with a crowd on Nov. 3, 1980 at Western Wyoming College.
In 1974 Lorraine Warren walked into a placid looking Long Island home complete with the usual family belongings and called it “as close to hell as I’ll ever get.”
Six years later, Lorraine and her husband Ed Warren, internationally known ghost hunters, called that case the infamous Amityville Horror, “one of the worst we were ever involved in.”
The possession of the Long Island home by dispirits was by no means a hoax, and definitely not an isolated incident.
The Amityville Horror was the subject of a book and movie, both of the same name.
The Warrens were 33-year veterans of 3,000 cases of ghosts, apparitions and exorcisms.
— Carol Dahlberg of Riverton was the pianist and clinician for the second piano mini-festival and workshop on Nov. 14-15, 1980in the Rock Springs East Junior High School auditorium.
Dahlberg, who was on the faculty of Central Wyoming College in Riverton, had worked with such notable pianists as Soulima Stravinsky, Irving Wasserman and Istvan Nadas.
The mini-festival was designed for those interested in learning piano or learning to teach piano. Participants had the option to register for one-half graduate credit in Piano Pedagogy: Literature for All Ages through University of Wyoming extension credit services.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.
