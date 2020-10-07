2000
— Irish pianist Barry Douglas performed the evening of Oct. 13, 2000 in the Rock Springs High School auditorium.
That afternoon Douglas demonstrated techniques and talked with piano students and their teachers about aspects of music and performance.
Douglas gained world recognition as an artist and technical master of the keyboard. Since his 1986 triumph as Gold Medalist at the Tchaikovsky Piano Competition in Moscow, Russia and as the 1985 Bronze Medalist at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Douglas had performed on concert stages on all five cotenants.
The Barry Douglas Tour was a six performance tour of cities in Wyoming and Colorado. His tour was a result of cooperative planning by the University of Wyoming Cultural Programs and locally by the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services and the Community Fine Arts Center.
— Washington Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization hosted a carnival on Oct. 20, 2000.at the school.
The carnival featured food, games and a raffle. The community was invited to take part in the activities. Children were required to be accompanied by an adult.
The carnival was one of several fundraising events hosted by the Parent Teacher Origination during the school year.
In addition they hosted a Teacher Appreciation Day, a Welcome Back breakfast potlucks and a number of bake sales.
The organization had raised approximately $4,000 for new playground equipment for the school and other needs. Local businesses contributed $1,500 of the $4,000.
1990
— The principal of Walnut Elementary School and other staff members implemented a program which introduced children to a good citizenship or courtesy project each week.
Principal James Peterson said topics stressed in the project included greeting others demonstrating friendliness and respect; saying please, thank you and you are welcome; listening to others and not interrupting; be careful, accurate and thorough in all you do; and be honest and trustworthy.
Ten words that described good citizenship at Walnut included self-discipline, responsibility, honesty, pride, initiative, respect, courtesy, cooperation, teamwork and enthusiasm.
— The Continuing Education Program and the English Department at Western Wyoming Community College offered a book review class, A Novel Lunch, the first fall lunch series class on Oct. 17, 1990 in the small dining room in the cafeteria.
The first book to be reviewed was “The Bean Tree,” by Barbara Kingsolver. Marcia Hensley, Western Wyoming Community College English instructor conducted the first class.
The novel was about love and friendship, abandonment and belonging, and the discovery of surprising resources in apparently empty places.
Subsequent classes would take place each Wednesday.
1980
— The Monty Alexander Trio performed in concert on Oct. 9, 1980 at Green River High School.
The piano, bass and drum trio was the first in the 1980-1981 Community Concert series.
Alexander, a Jamaican-born pianist had garnered a vast rapport of music, along with his drummer and bassist, made their audience part of the show.
His music was an amalgamation of tried and true favorites and original compositions. Monty Alexander made his debut at the Ronnie Scott Club in London in 1975. He had also performed in Switzerland, Japan and France as well as the United States.
— Schools throughout Sweetwater County School Districts No. 1 and No. 2 celebrated National School Lunch Week Oct. 13-16, 1980. The theme of the week was Eat to learn—Learn to Eat.
A variety of menus and events highlighted each day for some 4,500 students. Each day brought new menus, activities, decorations, treats and contests.
On Oct. 15, 1980, more than 3 million children across the country would eat a menu of meat tacos with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, buttered corn, rainbow Jell-O, shortbread cookie and milk.
Parents, grandparents or anyone one interested were encouraged to eat with the students at a cost of 95 cents.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.
