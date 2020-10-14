2000
— Dreams of linking Expedition Island to FMC Park and the Green River Recreation Center were one step closer. The Green River City Council approved an agreement with the Wyoming Department of Transportation for the Riverside Pathway project.
WYDOT approved an $85,360 Transportation Enhancement Activities — Local grant, which would be used to connect the Union Pacific portion of the greenbelt with Stratton-Myers Park. When complete, there would be a 6-mile continuous pathway from Expedition Island to FMC Park and the Green River Recreation Center.
Under the grant, the state would fund 80% of the project and the city would be responsible for 20% or $21,340.
— Oct. 30, 2000 was recognized as Heather Moody Welcome Home Day in Green River.
The Olympic Water Polo Silver Medalist took center stage in plans to celebrate her accomplishments.
A candlelight parade took place throughout the city. Residents were asked to carry candles and flashlights as Moody traveled through the city.
Moody then participated in a prime rib dinner with 400 of her fans, followed by a reception where her supporters could take pictures with her and get her autograph in the Commons of Green River High School, where Moody had attended.
Plans were in the works to name the access road to the Green River Recreation Center after Moody.
1990
— A 24-person team of educators from Chiba Prefectural, a Japanese school district near Tokyo visited Sweetwater County School District No. 1 schools on Oct. 4-5, 1990. The visitors were split into teams of four to visit all schools in the district. All 24 visited Rock Springs High School.
The delegation visited two United States school districts, the Rock Springs district and a district in St. Petersburg, Florida. The group was directed to these two districts by the U.S. Department of Education in Washington D.C.
Rock Springs was selected as an outstanding district in the Rocky Mountain region.
The visitors noted a number of differences in the United States educational system in comparison to the Japanese system.
Following their visits to the schools, the Japanese delegates hosted a reception for 24 local educators at the Holiday Inn.
— The YWCA of Sweetwater County hosted their annual Arts and Crafts Festival on Nov. 9-10, 1990 at Green River High School.
The theme of the event was “Holidays — Country Style,” and featured 156 booths featuring handcrafted, one-of-a-kind items.
All items for sale during the craft fair must have been handmade, no commercially made products would be allowed.
A concession stand with homemade food items was available in the cafeteria.
A preferred shopping event was available prior to the main craft fair. Tickets for the preferred shopping were available at the YWCA booth at the Community Bazaar on Oct. 19, 1990 at White Mountain Mall.
1980
— The U.S. Postal Service finally chose a site for a new main post office for Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Postmaster T.J. Clerkin said on Oct. 16, 1980 the new main post office would be located on a 127,089 square foot parcel of ground on Foothill Boulevard easterly portion of Commercial Way, west of Rock Springs.
Prudential Service Corporation of Salt Lake City, Utah sold the parcel of land to the U.S. Postal Service for $216,051.
Rock Springs city officials had wanted the new post office to be located in the downtown area, closer to where the then current post office was located.
— Movies playing in Sweetwater County included: “The Island” starring Michael Caine, David Warner and Angela Punch McGregor at the Rock Theater; “Kramer vs. Kramer,” starring Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep, Jane Alexander and Justin Henry at the Cinema; “Xanadu,” starring Olivia Newton-John, Gene Kelly and Michael Beck and “Oh! Heavenly Dog,” starring Chevy Chase, Jane Seymour and Benji at the White Mountain Twin Theater; and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” starring Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut and Teri Garr and “Smokey and the Bandit II,” starring Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed, Sally Field, Dom DeLuise Paul Williams and Pat McCormick at the Riviera Twin Theater.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.
