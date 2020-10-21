2000
— On tour to promote her CD, “Three Wishes,” Massachusetts singer and songwriter Erica Wheeler took the stage on Oct. 24, 2000 in the Western Wyoming Community College atrium.
A veteran of the acoustic folk circuit and winner of the 1995 Rocky Mountain Folk Festival Troubadour Contest, Wheeler had headlined in clubs, concert venues and colleges across the country. She had appeared at numerous American and Canadian festivals. She has opened for such acts as the Indigo Girls, Shawn Colvin, Iris Dement, Greg Brown, John Gorka and Patty Larkin.
Wheeler’s album added a lush band sound to her musical stories of small towns and life and love gone wrong and comes around again. Her album was recorded in New York City and produced by Steven Miller and Dar Williams.
— The Discovery Station hosted their ninth annual Halloween Carnival on Oct. 27, 2000 at their location in the Rock Springs Historic Train Depot.
Children were encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
Carnival games were geared toward elementary school age children, but anyone interested could participate.
Participants received tickets after completion of the games for prizes. Treats were also offered.
A concession stand was set up with all types of ghoulish treats.
The Discovery Station opened in 1996 to provide a variety of learning activities for children.
1990
— Disabled campers and picnic goers found improved facilities at Three Patches Picnic Grounds on Aspen Mountain, about 15 miles south of Rock Springs.
As part of National Handicapped Awareness month, several clients and staff members from Southwest Wyoming Rehabilitation Center toured the new facilities at Three Patches.
SWRC Work Service Coordinator Ron Gunyan began working with local Bureau of Land Management Operations Chief Don Schramm in 1988 to create handicapped accessible facilities at Three Patches.
The SWRC clients and staff wrote letters of support, which enabled the Rock Springs District to obtain funding for the project. The SWRC group also assisted with the design of the facility. Since 1988, $23,000 in labor and $25,000 went into the renovations.
— Chris Kennedy, songwriter, folk singer and guitarist performed on Nov. 1, 1990 in the Western Wyoming Community College Atrium.
Kennedy performed a variety of music including western, cowboy, railroad, and traveling and love songs by singing and strumming his 6-string or 12-string guitars.
Kennedy had performed extensively around the United States, Canada and Iceland.
His songs had been published in Alaska and his song “Jack London,” was included on recording artist Tomy May’s album.
1980
— Public ceremonies for the laying of the cornerstone of the then recently completed Young-at-Heart Senior Citizens Center took place on Oct. 26, 1980 at the facility located at the corner of K Street and Pilot Butte Avenue.
The ceremonies were conducted by the Masonic Grand Lodge of Wyoming, AF and AM, with Ernest Burgon, Most Worshipful Grand Master.
Ground was broken for the facility Dec. 4, 1979, after the center on Elk Street did not meet federal building codes, and was too small to meet their needs.
Many local businesses, organizations and individuals assisted the city and county to come up with the funding for the new building.
An open house would be scheduled at a later date.
— Items at Safeway included ground pork for $1.09 per pound; 7-bone beef U.S.D.A. Choice Chuck roast for $1.39 per pound; Blade cut pork shoulder steaks for $1.29 per pound; beef cubes for stew for $1.49 per pound; three large avocados for $1; New Crop head cauliflower for 39 cents per pound; crisp green cabbage for 19 cents per pound; a 5 pound bag of Russet potatoes for 89 cents; 4 pounds of New Crop U.S. No. 1 yellow onions for $1; a 3 pound bag of Red Delicious apples for 99 cents; Colby cheese for $2.29 per pound; and an 8 ounce package of Cache Valley cheese curd for $1.41.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.
