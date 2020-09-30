2000
— The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s volunteer auxiliary prepared for the 15th annual Festival of Trees.
The annual event took place from Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2000 in the Western Wyoming Community College Atrium.
The theme for the 2000 event was “Bows, Bells and Babies.” The lighting ceremony took place on Nov. 29, 2000, and would recognize those who had regularly donated trees and other donations. The auction on Nov. 30, 2000, and was traditionally the highlight of the week-long event. The community was able to view the trees, wreaths and baskets during open college hours during the week.
Organizations, businesses and individuals decorated trees and wreaths, and donated them to be auctioned. In past festivals decorators were creative using a variety of items including foreign decorations, toys and a number of licensed items.
All proceeds from the festival benefitted Lifeline.
— Award winning Chicago theater professional Samantha Fitschen provided 10 days of classes and choreographed numbers for Western Wyoming Community College music, theater and dance students in September 2000.
Fitschen was a then recent winner of the prestigious Joseph Jefferson Award in Chicago. She was previously nominated for the award for her work in “Grand Hotel.”
Fitschen had nothing but praise for Western and the 36 students she worked with. She said that musical theater and dance program at Western Wyoming College did not feel like a community college program. She said it felt more like a university or a conservatory. The students got a little of everything — voice, acting, dance, technique and technical theater. She called the students bright and talented.
Fitschen taught several classes as well as choreographed two numbers for future Western Theater productions.
1990
— The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce planned a Centennial Hoedown for Oct. 5, 1990 at the Sweetwater County Fairgrounds.
Organizers promised an old fashioned night of fun. Participants were asked to wear typical cowboy garb, including cowboy boots, jeans and western style shirts.
A country music band performed music to dance to, and the Centennial Hoedown Committee decorated the Fairgrounds to set the mood for the event. Food and beverages were available.
The Centennial Hoedown Committee included Redama Burgess, David Evans, Jan Zans, Neil Newman, Karen Bonomo and Jeff Bills.
— CO2 Inc. celebrated the grand opening of its new liquid carbon dioxide plant west of Green River near Rhone Poulenc trona plant on Oct. 4, 1990.
The grand opening celebration included public tours of the facility and speeches by company officials.
The plant had already been producing 250 tons of liquid dioxide per day and had plans to double that amount within a year and a half.
Employees were already at work prior to the grand opening at both the plant and at the CO2 Inc. shop on Signal Drive in Rock Springs. The company planned to hire more employees as it grew.
The liquid carbon dioxide produced at the plant was primarily used for oil field clients in Wyoming and surrounding states, and was not household quality.
1980
— The Alexander Trio performed on Oct. 9, 1980 in Green River High School.
The bass and drum trio was the first concert of the season for the Community Concert Association.
Monty Alexander was born in Jamaica listening to the sounds of rhythm and blues, began playing tunes at the age of four. He took piano lessons at six, but after eight years, and after hearing jazz musicians such as Louis Armstrong and Nat King Cole, his interests moved from classical to jazz.
At age 17 Alexander moved to Miami where he performed in a local night club. By chance Frank Sinatra and Jilly Rizzo heard him and asked him to play at his famous New York Night Club.
Over the years Alexander performed in London, France, Switzerland and many other European countries as well as Japan.
— Charles Love, instructor of Anthropology and Geology at Western Wyoming College spoke to members of the Sweetwater Chapter of the Wyoming Archeological Society at their first fall meeting on Sept. 28, 1980 at Sambo’s Restaurant.
Love had recently returned from a year-long sabbatical in which he spent nine months in Easter Island. Love spent his time mapping, excavating and helping restore the ancient ceremonial platforms which held huge stone figures. He noted that the quarries contained figures in every stage of construction.
He also discussed the urgency the archeologists felt to complete their work as the natives were using the quarries for building materials for their homes.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.
