2000
— Green River High School’s production of Tim Kelly’s “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” took place on Nov. 13-20, 2000 in the Green River High School auditorium.
Kelly was known for his humorous murder mystery writings, and this play was a fun example.
The audience was met with a hilarious cast, including a butler named Skull, played by Will Birmingham; and a housekeeper named Miss Bones played by Katie Johnson, as examples of the unique cast.
Two likeable, innocents, Zip Wihittle, played by Matt Backstrom and Lilac Cooper, played by Dorothy Stratten were terrorized by the insane goings-on. Just as the audience would assume how the play would end, unexpected twists and turns in the plot took them by surprise.
Other cast members included The Creeper, played by Nathan Creager; Miranda Winkler, played by April Hughes; Velma Cringe, played by Sarah Rudoff; Sylvia Frye, played by Phyllis Ogden; Molly Devine, played by Heather Cover; Deputy Graves, played by Jake Bolinder; Gloria Parr, played by Heather Wilcox; and Ralph, played by Austin Riley.
The play was directed by Steve Glass, drama teacher and assistant director Rachael Stocks.
— Local attorneys’ reactions were mixed regarding the then new state rule allowing Wyoming jurors to take notes and ask questions of witnesses in civil cases.
The Wyoming Supreme Court had adopted new rule in an effort to make trials more juror friendly. The rules, which would take effect March 1, 2001, results from the Wyoming Commission on Jury System Improvement.
According to the new rule, identical notebooks would be given to jurors, and the notes would be destroyed after trials.
Jurors would also be able to submit questions for witnesses to the judge in civil trials after attorneys had finished examining witnesses. The judge would then confer with attorneys, note any objections, and then if the judge determined that the question were proper and not unfairly prejudice, would read the questions.
1990
— Green River High School students presented a Halloween party for children on Oct. 31, 1990 in the Multi-purpose room of the Sweetwater County Library.
Students were invited by library staff to use their ideas and imagination to have some Halloween fun at the Library.
The program was planned for a range of ages from original skits for the younger followed by games in the gallery of the Library. The program concluded with a program the students planned to present readings and poems, typical for the season.
Refreshments and candy was provided for trick-or-treaters, and children were encouraged to wear their costumes.
The annual Halloween program was developed as a result of the Library’s spooky reputation, as it was built over an abandoned cemetery.
— The Western Wyoming Community College Theater Department produced “Equus,” by Peter Shaffer for its fall production. The program was Nov. 15-17, 1990 in the college’s theater.
In the play, Martin Dysart, played by Bliss Ragsdale, a psychiatrist, was confronted by Allen Strange, portrayed by Chris Nelson, a boy who had blinded six horses.
The owner of the horses was horrified, and upset that he had hired who he described as “a loon.” The boy’s parents Frank and Dora Strange were baffled, because their son had always adored horses.
To Dysart, the situation was a psychological puzzle to be untangled.
1980
— The Summertree Players of Greeley, Colorado presented “The Fourposter,” by Jan de Hartog in a dinner theater on Nov. 15, 1980 at Western Wyoming College cafeteria.
The play was a moving chronicle of Agnes and Michael, a husband and wife from their wedding night in 1890, until they packed and moved 35 years later.
They fretted and quarreled, and laughed and cried, and loved each other in the same room in which they began their married life.
Throughout the evening the audience shared, as did the cast characters, the old fourposter, scene of all their enduring memories.
—Green River High School’s student newspaper The Wolves’ Howl was among the top prep paper award winners during the Wyoming High School Press Association awards.
The Wolves’ Howl and the Kemmerer Hounder were among the All-State runners-up. The top honors went to the Cheyenne East Thunderbolt, the Greybull Paintbrush and the Meeteetse M-Brand News.
Green River took the second most individual awards with 15. The Cheyenne East Thunderbolt took the most individual awards with 19.
The awards were presented during the High School Press Association and the University of Wyoming Department of Journalism and Telecommunication on Oct. 29, 1980 in Rock Springs.
Note: Current Rocket Miner photographer, internet and reporter Lisa Romero and lifestyles reporter Connie Wilcox-Timar were members of the 1980 Wolves’ Howl reporting team.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.
