2000
— A representative from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation informed a group of interested residents on Sept. 14, 2000 that the bureau had no plans to decommission Flaming Gorge Dam.
There was no consideration at all to decommission Flaming Gorge Dam. Its primary purpose was to store water, according to Ed Vidmar of the Provo, Utah office.
Vidmar offered a presentation at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River, to explain the past, present and future operations of the Dam. He assured them that the concern came from misinformation that came from an Environmental Impact Statement concerning the flow from the dam, which he was there to clarify.
Vidmar said the main purposes of the dam were: to regulate the flow of the Colorado River; to store water; to provide reclamation of arid and semi-arid land; to provide flood control; to provide recreation; and to generate hydroelectric power.
— The Sweetwater County Community Concert Association planned to present their next concert series.
Concerts included Joe Burgstaller’s concert, “The Rafael Mendez Project,” a tribute to and celebration of the life and times of Rafael Mendez. Burgstaller involved local high school musicians in the concert on Sept. 19, 2000 at Rock Springs High School.
Other Community Concert performances included Celeste Krenz, the Chinese Golden Dragon Acrobats and Ronnie Kole.
During a presentation to the Retired School Employees Association, Tina Price gave a short history of the Concert Association. She discussed some of the problems that faced the organization, such as funding. She said, however, that the national association was now allowed to fund raise and apply for grants.
Price said that the community should be aware of the treasure it has in the Sweetwater County Community Concert Association.
1990
— Two rural schools were designated as junior high schools during the Sept. 11, 1990 Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board meeting.
This gave students in McKinnon and Granger the opportunity to remain in school in their areas until the eighth grade. The students had been bused to either Green River or Manila.
According to Assistant Gene Carmody, the district benefitted from this change because it gained two additional classroom units, resulting in nearly $150,000 in additional funds from the State Foundation Program.
Carmody said that as parents elect to enroll their students in the rural schools, teachers would need to be hired for the rural areas.
— Guitarist and songwriter Robin Crow performed on Sept. 24, 1990 at Western Wyoming Community College.
According to the college, an evening with Crow was a fast paced energetic show that displayed the talents of one of the world’s most innovative guitar stylists.
Although active in the music industry for more than a decade and four albums to his credit, it was not until 1986, with the release of “Creator,” that Crow began to make an impact on the recording industry.
His follow-up album, “Windows to the World,” was created with help from David Hungate, former Toto bassist; Mike Lawler of the Steve Winwood band; Chuck Wild from Missing Persons; and Kerry Livgren of Kansas.
1980
— Western Wyoming Community College hosted the word processing seminar “Office of the Future” on Sept. 16-17, 1980 in the student center.
The program featured demonstrations on IBM equipment such as the Correcting Selectric III; Electronic Typewriters 50, 60 and 75; the Memory Typewriter; Office System 6-442 Information Processor; and the 5120 Computer.
The seminar included a slide show and charts and a 16 mm audio-visual presentations of Displaywrite, office system communication and electronic mail.
In addition Dr. Margaret Bennett of Weber State College presented “Applications of Word Processing in the Business Education Class Room.”
— Nearly 100 housing units at a substantial savings to consumers was tentatively approved during a special Rock Springs Planning and Zoning meeting on Sept. 11, 1980.
The city-instigated plan was expected to ease some of Rock Springs’ long-term housing woes.
The tentatively approved Rendezvous Addition Planned Unit Development, a Farmers Home Administration program was expected to allow the city to act as developer.
Under the 601 program of the Farmers Home Administration, the city could obtain 75 percent funding that could be earmarked for installing utilities, roads and other basic improvements in the Rendezvous Addition, located just west of White Mountain Junior High School.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
