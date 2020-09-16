2000
— The local Elks lodge hosted its first Regional Soccer Shootout on Sept. 17, 2000. Turnout for the event included more than 124 local children, which was one of the largest turnout in the state.
Those placing first in each division would compete in the State Championship on Oct. 7, 2000. Those winners would go on to compete in the Western Regional Competition in November 2000 in Casper.
Divisions included: Under 8, Under 10, Under 12 and Under 14.
Winners of the local shootout included:
Under 8: first Alex Arambel; second Calvin Caudell; and third Hannah McDermott.
Under 10: first Keaton Cross; second Andrew Arambel; and third Tyler Schmill.
Under 12: first Spencer Arambel; Jeremy Blatter; and third Philip Anderson.
Under 14: first J.J. Facinelli; second Jamin Blatter; and third Aldo Valdez.
— Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County hosted “Safer Schools: Helping Students Resist Drugs,” a video teleconference on Sept. 28, 2000 in the hospital’s classrooms.
The broadcast focused on after-school programs that helped students resist peer pressure to engage in drug use. Specialists discussed the link between substance abuse and violence and offered warning signs to help identify at-risk students.
The program was geared to school administrators, educators and members of the community-based anti-drug coalition and youth development programs.
The program included live, call-in segment allowing viewers to ask questions of the studio experts.
1990
— The United States Army Field Band performed in concert on Oct. 19, 1990 in the Rock Springs High School gym.
The performance marked the first time the full Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Choir performed in. Rock Springs. A smaller part of the field band and the jazz group had performed on several occasions in the past.
The performance included 65 United States Army Field Band members and 30 singers in the Soldiers’ Choir. The music ranged from light pop, to patriotic, to jazz, to marches, to movie music.
The United States Army Field Band of Washington D.C. was the official touring representatives of the United States Army.
— Sage View Care Center hosted their Casino Night on Sept. 20, 1990.
The mock games of chance included craft booths, wheel of fortune, keno and black jack tables and others, which were all available for both residents’ and guests’ enjoyment.
Each game player received $500,000 in faux money which had pictures of department heads replacing pictures of presidents and founding fathers.
Following the games an auction took place using donated prizes, also purchased with the Sage View money.
Non-alcoholic beverages were served at a bar, and cake and popcorn was also served.
The event was planned to honor residents’ families.
1980
— Thirty-five students and three teachers from White Mountain Junior High School took a one-week science tour during the summer 1980 in San Diego, California.
The group studied marine biology at Dana Point; toured the San Diego Zoo; toured the Wild Animal Park; visited the Scripps Institute of Oceanography; and visited the Reuben H. Fleet Space Theater and Science Center.
Students who participated in the trip included Tracy Julius, Mark Bedard, Terri Jean Tarufelli, Tracy Goich, Karla Zueck, Diane Donner, Slade Bowcutt, Craig Herd, Leslie Hall, Todd Grenier, Maria McWilliams, Alan McWilliams, Randy Carmine, Chris Herne, Dawn Kragovich, Rich Avery, Noel Parsons, Dale Kiernan, Kandy Williams, Thayne Routh, Craig Logan, Gretchen Hensley, Brad Russell, Gay Russell, Keri Norris, Randy Driggs, Kelly O’Brien, Lynn Wierdsma, Kristi Anderson, Lesley Rishling, Shad Siegel, Lynette Korogi, Kim Simnacher, Marvin Egbert and Stewart Slafter. Teachers who made the trip included Dick and Beth Pickinpaugh and Donna Awdiok.
— Wyoming’s population grew 41% during the decade since 1970 to 468,909 according census bureau figures.
All 23 counties increased in population, with several increasing by more than 75%, the preliminary counts indicated.
Sweetwater County had the second largest gain in the decade from 1970-1980 with an increase of 126.5% to 41,662. Rock Springs increased by 66.6% to 19,415. While Green River’s south division lost 59% of its population, the north division population jumped 229.3%
Only one city, Casper, topped the 50,000 mark with a population of 50,704. The second largest city, Cheyenne, increased to 47,188.
Niobrara County had the smallest increase with 1% to 2,928.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.
