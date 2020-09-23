2000
— The 2000 State of Wyoming Silent Witness Memorial honored those women and children who were murdered as a result of domestic violence on Oct. 5, 2000.
Events included a march from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County to Western Wyoming Community College. Walkers carried the life-sized silhouettes representing those who had been killed by an act of domestic violence. Following the march, participants assembled in the circular drive outside the college for a Native American blessing by Leo Cowboy.
Attorney General Gay Woodhouse conducted a ceremony honoring those who had been a victim of domestic violence. During her presentation, she read a Governor’s proclamation; a victim’s roll call; introduction of the newest silhouettes as well as retiring of previous silhouettes.
Family members and friends of the victims were offered time to speak about those they had lost to domestic violence.
A reception followed the ceremony.
— Western Wyoming Community College’s Hay Library hosted “Let’s Talk: Men and Women in the 21st Century” conference on Oct. 2-4, 2000.
The first program traced the roots and history of the women’s movement and featured oral histories of women in the professions of education, health, arts and religion. The program featured a panel discussion lead by Jean Schaefer, University of Wyoming professor of art history. Other panelists included family nurse practitioner Leslie Rozier of Pinedale; Pastor Mary Caucutt of St. Andrews in the Pines Episcopal Church in Pinedale; Jennifer Sorensen, English instructor at Western Wyoming Community College.; and Sue Sommers, a graphic designer from Pinedale.
1990
— The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs prepared for their Holiday House fundraiser. Holiday House is a craft fair and tour in a local home, decorated for the holidays with handmade craft item.
Kola Newman’s home was selected for the Nov. 2-3, 1990 tour.
Members of the Holiday House committee made a variety of crafts on Sept. 24, 1990 for the fundraiser. Baked goods were also available for purchase.
The proceeds from Holiday House were used for the club’s charitable projects.
Members of the Holiday House committee included co-chairmen Noreen Fife and Lurline Brown, president of the Woman’s Club Ann Freeman, Mary Jane Matthews, Lois O’Neal, Rose Wagner, Jeannie Weidner, Vi Gessner, Helen Kennedy, B.J, Farr, Frances DeHerrera, Minnie Dolinar, Norma Russold, Imogene Bardtrief, Pam Moses, Luella Logan and Jennie August.
— Cattle Kate, nurses, news reporters, flappers, bicyclists and Sweetwater County Fair Queens were among 40 models represented during the Antiquities and Posterity fashion show on Oct. 12, 1990 at the Outlaw Inn.
Secretary of State Kathy Karpan presented her talk “Women Making Wyoming’s Heritage.” John Crow of Pinedale served as master of ceremonies and B.J. Farr was moderator of the fashion show. A crepe Suzette dinner was served.
Clothing worn by the fashion show models were original or reproductions of the chosen eras.
Antiquities and Posterity was an organization funded in Sweetwater County to promote and preserve heritage awareness through historical clothing.
1980
— A Rock Springs landmark was being prepared to move to a different location. The red arch that for approximately 50 years had hung over Elk Street where it intersected with Center Street would no longer welcome visitors to the city. Instead, the landmark, which originally proclaimed the city as “Home of Rock Springs Coal,” would be transported up to College Hill.
The sign also underwent a facelift and would then declare Rock Springs as “Home of Western Wyoming College.” The college agreed to place the sign on the road to the school.
The Wyoming Highway Department would foot the bill for moving the arch and Western Wyoming College would be responsible for maintenance.
The widening of Elk Street had forced the removal of the arch. The structure would be separated into three pieces for its trip to College Hill during the second week in October 1980.
— The city of Green River was one step closer to a city administrator following a special meeting of the city council on Sept. 23, 1980.
The council voted unanimously to pass a charter ordinance to create the position of city administrator on second reading after two minor amendments. If the charter ordinance passed the council by two-thirds vote on third reading, the position would possibly be created. Green River citizens had the opportunity to force an election on the ordinance if 10% of the citizens who voted in the previous election, signed a petition asking for a vote.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.
