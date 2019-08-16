ROCK SPRINGS — Two 93-year-old women who have been friends since their childhood in the coal camp at Dines will be honored as Women of the Month for August by the Remember When Monday program.
Estelle Crouch Robinson and Maxine Jereb will be recognized during Remember When Monday at 11:30 a.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the center, 2400 Reagan Ave. in Rock Springs. Meals will be served during both presentations. The food costs $4 for those 60 and older and $6 for those 59 and younger.
These two ladies still talk to each other by phone most days. Their days as childhood friends in the coal camp at Dines lasted through Reliance High School. Their lives took different paths for many years — but when Estelle retired from teaching in Denver and returned to Rock Springs, they found each other again.
Estelle was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Nov. 7, 1925, to Arthur and Elizabeth Meadows. She was the oldest of eight children. After her father died, her mother married Hugh Crouch and they lived at the Dines Coal Camp where her stepfather was a miner.
After growing up at Dines and graduating from Reliance High School, she went off to Pittsburgh, Kansas, to attend Kansas State Teachers’ College. She taught in Booneville, Kansas, and then began her career teaching in Denver, Colorado. She married Carl Robinson and they had twin sons, Richard and Robert. Her marriage ended, and she raised the boys as a single mother. When she retired from teaching, she came to Rock Springs.
Maxine was born in Frederick, Colorado. Her parents were Charles Menapac, who was born in northern Italy, and Kathryn Barbero, of Slovenian ancestry. Her father was a miner. Her mother suffered from ill health and died just before Maxine graduated from RHS in 1943. The family moved to Dines Coal Camp around 1930. Maxine said, “There were 23 in our class at Reliance High School, and Estelle and I are the only survivors.”
Both women agree that growing up in the coal camp was fun. “lt was great,” according to Estelle. They share memories of playing with paper dolls and of Maxine making clothes for their dolls. Estelle said, “I was pretty much a tomboy — but Maxine made doll clothes for my dolls so that I would play with her. She was not a tomboy like me.” Both remember riding the bus to school, laughing and talking all the way to Reliance and of playing in the snow and going on sleigh rides.
Maxine married Vincent “Wink” Jereb, who was a truck driver, and they have three sons and one daughter. Shelli lives in Casper, Vincent and David live in Rock Springs, and Dennis lives in Fresno, California. Maxine worked as a nurse’s aide for many years. She divorced Wink and has lived as a single woman ever since.
She was active at the Young at Heart Senior Center and volunteered much time, especially with dances and the Young at Heart Band. Her favorite thing to do was be part of the annual polka festivals at the events center where famous polka bands would play for two to three days. She and her friend Helen Koritnik traveled to other festivals in Nebraska and Colorado.
“All that dancing is probably why I have lived so long,” Maxine says.
Remember When sponsors include the Rocket-Miner, Sweetwater County Historical Museum and Rock Springs Historical Museum.
Nominees for the Year of the Woman must be 60 years old or older, a Sweetwater County resident and have dedicated their lives to service of the community, family, career or church. Contact Rock Springs Young at Heart with nominations at 307-352-6737.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.