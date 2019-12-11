1956
• A triple blast of dynamite at the site of the Flaming Gorge Dam was set off by remote control by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Oct. 15, 1956 from Washington D.C. The blast formally broke ground for the construction of the almost $83 million reservoir and power plant.
About 75 people witnessed the blast deep in the canyon of the Green River, approximately five miles south of the Wyoming-Utah border.
While the small crowd, limited to officials and press, watched from an observation point about a quarter mile upstream from the dam site, President Eisenhower pressed a button at 11:37 a.m. in Washington D.C.
• Elvis Aaron Presley won his second bout, on Oct. 19, 1956, when he got off with a lecture while his opponent was fined.
The decision was greeted with shrikes of delight by his female fans at the City Court, where the idol in their duck-tail haircut faced charges of battery and disorderly conduct in a Tennessee court.
Both counts were dismissed against Presley, but Edd Hopper, 42, who allegedly threw the first punch, and who caught a sizzler from the Rock and Roll star, left him with a purple eye and a $25 fine.
Judge Friedman told Presley that he should realize his comings and goings would attract a crowd and "in the future you should take business people into consideration, and cooperate with them, too"
Presley said that he would, and then left the courtroom in a swarm of women.
1986
• Los Chicos Y Chicas de Green River dance group performed during an open house celebration on Dec. 15, 1986 at the Rock Springs YWCA facility on Jackson Street.
Each day of the open house from Dec. 15-19, 1986, a different culture was honored. Music was performed and refreshments were served of food from that culture. The Mexican dance group was the highlight of the first day.
The Women's Enrichment Committee scheduled mini classes in conjunction with the open house celebration.
Research of the history of each culture was done to provide an historical story within the program booklet, provided at the event.
Countries which were celebrated included Mexico, Brazil, Ecuador, Spain and Portugal.
• The United Way Youth Night took place on Dec. 13, 1986 in the Western Wyoming College gymnasium.
The event was in conjunction with the WWC-Colorado Mountain College and the Rock Springs High School-Laramie High School basketball games.
Prizes were awarded at the event, as well as college scholarships. Proceeds from the event benefited the United Way.
Organizers included Bess Kershisnik, RSHS student body president and Mark Weeden, WWC Associated Student Government president.
1995
• Rock Springs Mayor Paul Oblock asked Albertsons and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 to go back to the table.
In a Dec. 11, 1995 letter, Oblock addressed to the Albertsons corporate and district offices and to union representatives. Oblock asked for negotiations to be set. "I believe that everyone involved would benefit as well as the city itself by a resolution of the labor dispute.
"It's my belief that the labor problems are starting to spill over into our community," Oblock said in the letter. "This can tear at the core of our city, and I will do what I can to avoid this."
Oblock was referring to an assault incident reported two weeks prior involving strikers and customers in the store. "Disputes that are natural in labor conflicts are now getting out of hand," Oblock said. "We are having physical assaults in front of the store."
Albertsons closed in October 1994 after picketers slowed customer traffic to a few customers each day. The store re-opened in September 1995 and striking workers once again formed a picket line.
• Robert Henderson, associate conductor of the Utah Symphony directed the Utah Symphony in a Christmas concert on Dec. 19, 1995 in the Rock Springs High School auditorium.
The program included holiday classics with solo performances by soprano Joann Ottley and tenor Robert Breault. The audience also had the opportunity to sing several holiday classics with the symphony.
Henderson came to the Utah Symphony after 11 years as the musical director of the Arkansas symphony Orchestra. The orchestra's season was expanded under Henderson's leadership to include statewide touring, a chamber orchestra series and concerts which attract such artists as Itzhak Perlman, Leontyne Price, Marilyn Horne and Andre Watts. The Arkansas Symphony gained national and European recognition during Henderson's tenure.
