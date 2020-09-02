2000
— There was cable guys, movers, plumbers, electricians and mechanics all rolled into a single space station team.
Seven astronauts and cosmonauts were scheduled to lift off on a flight on Sept. 8, 2000 to the international space station to install a toilet, set up a treadmill, lay cable, and to otherwise turn the space station house into a home.
Atlantas’ 11-day voyage would be the first shuttle flight in almost four months and the start of what NASA hoped would be rapid-fire missions to the space station.
Within a year, NASA planed to have a fully functional space station with adequate power to keep the laboratory running and keep the living quarters running.
Shuttle Commander Terrence Wilcutt and his crew would be the first to float into the space station’s then new Russian-made control module. Its arrival nearly doubled the size of the station, which was then a crowded three room station.
— A Celebration of Community was planned by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Sweetwater County, J.D. and the County Fair and the Sweetwater County Community Concert Association on Sept. 16, 2000.
The event was designed to celebrate and recognize local vendors, musicians and craftsmen.
Activities included musical entertainment by J.D. and the County Fair and singers, tethered hot air balloon rides, dancing as well as vendors.
The event benefitted the United Way of Sweetwater County’s Helping Hands Day, which was also on Sept. 16, 2000. Tickets to the Sweetwater County Community Concert Association season tickets were also available.
1990
— Additional handicapped parking spaces were placed at intersections downtown for a trial period in an attempt to meet the needs of Rock Springs’ handicapped population. City Council members voted on Sept. 4, 1990 to create additional parking spaces downtown next to intersections where curb cuts were already made for easy access.
Councilman Susan Johnson requested additional parking be placed in the downtown area. She said in the north side of town the city had more loading zones labeled than handicapped spaces.
Handicapped citizens also addressed the Counsel, explaining their difficulties maneuvering around downtown Rock Springs.
Mary John, an advocate for the handicapped said at least one parking space should be designated as handicapped on each block, because it was difficult for a person in a wheelchair to get to businesses in the downtown area.
Public Works Director Glenn Sugano said parking spaces were available, but added that some of the locations recommended for new spaces were private parking lots.
— With the beginning of the 1990-91 school year, some students also began participation in televised classes.
The Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Education Services organized satellite classes, which were new to School District No. 1 that year. In Farson School and at East Junior High School, students signed up for Spanish I courses taught by two-way satellite transmission.
The district used the satellite to tie in with classes taught by major universities or other high schools. Rural schools were able to offer classes for only a few students without hiring an instructor.
East Junior High School principal Jim Forest invited the public to sit in on the new classes.
With the new program, Rock Springs and Farson students communicated with an instructor who taught 200 students nationwide.
The 10 students at East Junior High School and four students at Farson School were supervised by an aide, or facilitator, for discipline.
1980
— The 1980 Rock Springs High School football season was the last season for head coach Denny Brown, who announced his resignation on Sept. 4, 1980, effective the end of the season.
Brown said he had no immediate plans other than “giving 120 percent effort to the team this year.”
Brown left after seven years as the Rock Springs mentor and 17 years of head coaching.
From 1973-1979 as the Tiger coach, Brown’s squads had won three conference championships, one state title and one state runner-up title. Brown went 28-10 overall in conference play with Rock Springs.
The former University of Utah quarterback had completed a lifetime head coaching record of 103 wins, 35 losses and one tie.
Brown was Wyoming Coach of the Year in 1973 and 1976, while also coaching the Shrine Bowl team from Wyoming in 1973, 1976 and 1978, and was the coaches’ representative for the first Shrine Bowl in 1973.
— Don Chipp of Rock Springs was one of 52 pilots from across the country to participate in a commemoration flight honoring the 60th anniversary of the first airmail service flight.
The flight from New York to San Francisco began on Sept. 8, 1980 was flown in legs by members of the Silver Wings Fraternity using their private aircrafts. Chipp’s leg was flown from Rock Springs to Salt Lake City.
Chipp, chairman of the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Board was assisted by co-pilot Mayor Keith West of Rock Springs.
Ceremonies also took place at the airport’s new passenger terminal where other pilots were greeted by Chipp, West members of the airport board and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
