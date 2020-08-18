I recently lost my Mom. She left an indelible impression on me. My memories of her often include cooking. Helping her cook when I was a little girl was my inspiration to continue cooking as an adult.
In her honor, I wanted to reprint a Cooking With Ease column with two of her recipes that were among my favorites.
Cooking With Ease, previously ran in the Rocket Miner on April 22, 2020:
One-pot meals are easily thrown together in a short amount of time.
Continuing my simple cooking segments, this time I will focus on one-pot meals.
They are yet another easy way to get a meal on the table easily. One-pot meals, at least some of which are considered dump dinners, are simple.
Just like sheet pan cooking, cleanup is easy with a one-pot meal, because usually there is only one pot to clean up.
These meals are also a way to use up vegetables that have seen better days or meat you need to use up before it spoils or that can of beans in your pantry that is approaching its expiration date.
One-pot meals can also be economical. Vegetables and meats such as chicken or hamburger, different types of pastas or rice and canned food items like beans and tomato products are relatively inexpensive, and lend themselves well to one pot cooking.
I am always searching food sites on the internet to try different types of easy one pot meals, but here are a couple one pot dinners I have eaten my entire life, and learned how to cook them from my Mom.
Chili Con Carne
My Mom’s chili con carne recipe is one of my go-to one-pot meals. It has always been one of my favorite recipes of hers I have eaten since I was a little girl. It took me several attempts to get mine to taste like hers, but I think I finally have it down.
My recipe makes about six large bowls of chili. You can double the ingredients if you would like more.
Ingredients:
1.5 pounds of ground beef
One 28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes
One 14.5-ounce can of diced tomatoes (I like either fire roasted or with green chilies)
One 28-ounce can of chili beans in sauce
One medium to large yellow onion diced
Two bell peppers diced (I use green, but you can also use red, yellow or orange, or a combination)
Two to three ribs of celery diced
Approximately 3 to 4 tablespoons of chili powder (to taste)
Approximately 2 tablespoons salt (to taste)
Approximately 1 tablespoon pepper (to taste)
Approximately 2 teaspoons of garlic powder (to taste)
Approximately 1 tablespoon crushed chili peppers (to taste)
— Using a large Dutch oven or stock pot, brown hamburger, onions, bell peppers and celery until the burger is browned and the vegetables are translucent.
— Add the cans of tomato products and fill each can with water and add to the pot.
— Add spices and bring to boil, and then turn down to simmer. Taste to make certain the spices are right, and adjust accordingly. Remember, you can always add more spices, but you cannot take them out once they are in.
— Simmer for approximately one-half hour, and then add beans. Fill the bean can with water and add to pot. Simmer at least another half hour.
I top my chili with either shredded cheddar or pepper jack cheese and Fritos.
Boiled Dinner
Growing up I remember my Mom’s boiled dinner. She would make it probably at least twice per month, and I never tired of it. This will make approximately six servings.
Ingredients:
Approximately a 1.5- to 2-pound rump roast
Approximately four to five russet potatoes peeled cut into 2-inch pieces
Two yellow onions cut into six wedges each
Two green bell peppers cut into strips
4 carrots peeled and cut into 2 inch pieces
1 cabbage wedged into six pieces
1 rutabagas peeled and cut into 2 inch pieces
Approximately 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce (to taste)
Approximately 1 tablespoon salt (to taste)
Approximately 1 tablespoon pepper (to taste)
Approximately 1 tablespoon garlic powder (to taste)
- Brown all sides of roast in a large Dutch oven. Add carrots and rutabagas, seasonings and Worcestershire and cover with water. Bring to boil and then turn down and simmer for approximately one-half hour.
— Add onions, potatoes and bell peppers, and continue to boil for approximately one more hour. Add more water if needed to keep meat and vegetables covered.
— Add cabbage and continue to boil for at least one more half hour until vegetables and meat are tender.
Rump roasts are a less expensive roast, but usually a tougher roast. The process of boiling it for a total of two to three hours will tenderize it.
To serve, slice meat and plate with each of the vegetables. I usually serve with some type of hard rolls.
