ROCK SPRINGS — A group of residents, including many who are involved with youth athletics, are proposing a new indoor multi-use sports facility in Rock Springs and are hoping to secure sixth cent tax money to fund it.
ROCK SPRINGS –- The organizers of the annual Cowboys Against Cancer benefit and banquet may have tables ready for 900 people at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Saturday, but that’s not nearly enough seats for all the volunteers who have kept the nonprofit running for 25 years.
