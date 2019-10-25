Comics Gamers Con
ROCK SPRINGS — The 2019 Comics and Gamers Con brings together local businesses, entertainment and fans for two days of events celebrating fandoms. The con includes booths by local vendors, costume and cosplay contests for cash prizes, a Harry Potter escape room, U.S. Army obstacle course, trick-or-treating, a Halloween dance party for 21 and under, Smash Ultimate & Mario Cart tournaments with prizes and more! Tickets include either a $10 white pass or a $15 VIP pass. Additional tickets are $5 each. The event continue at the Sweetwater Events Complex until 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

 Rocket Miner Photo/Hannah Romero

