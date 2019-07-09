07-10-19 Boy Scouts

ROCK SPRINGS — Boy Scouts Skyler Riddle, left, and Austin Riddle work on their Canoeing Merit Badges on June 26 at Camp Bartlett east of Montpelier, Idaho. The Riddles attended the camp June 24-29 with their father, Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle, and 16 other Scouts in Troop 86 from Rock Springs. The Scouts had the opportunity to earn merit badges in a variety of different subjects including rifle, shotgun, archery, leather work, chess, fishing, kayaking and climbing.

