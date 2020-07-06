ROCK SPRINGS —The Wyoming Optometric Association has selected Scott Robertson as the 2020 recipient of the Wyoming Optometric Association Pre-Optometry Scholarship for $1,000.
Robertson is from Rock Springs and was accepted into Midwestern University, Arizona College of Optometry beginning in the fall.
“The principal driving factor for my desire to become an Optometrist is the opportunity to aid individuals and families on a daily basis.” Robertson said in a press release. “My mother was diagnosed with Macular Degeneration, which initially prompted my research into the condition and treatment options. While investigating, I found that the optometric profession was extremely fascinating to me.”
The Wyoming Optometric Association also selected Haley Sessions as the 2020 recipient of the Wyoming Optometric Association Pre-Optometry Scholarship for $500.
Sessions is from Meeteetse and was accepted into Midwestern University, Arizona College of Optometry beginning in the fall.
While getting her undergraduate degree at the University of Wyoming, Sessions worked at Snowy Range Vision Center as a vision therapist and doctor’s technician. “I am drawn to optometry as a profession because the opportunity to establish a continuous relationship with each patient is something I have enjoyed with my current occupation and look forward to pursuing as a professional.” Sessions said in the release. “I cannot wait to play a bigger part in not only the optometric community, but in my Wyoming community as well.”
The mission of the Wyoming Optometric Association is to ensure quality eye care for Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.