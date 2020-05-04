ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Box Art Committee has put out a call for art. The Art Committee wants to transform some of the power boxes in our community into public art. The Rock Springs Art Committee is asking Rock Springs artists to submit an original work of art. From the submissions, 10 pieces will be selected. The winning pieces will then be transformed into vinyl wraps that will cover utility box cabinets around the Rock Springs area.
Rules to submit Rock Springs Box Art projects:
— Any Rock Springs artist or photographer may submit a piece of art. If you know of an artist, copy and pass this invitation on to them.
— Winning artists from prior years may be selected up to two times. An artist whose work appears on two power boxes will be ineligible to submit again.
— Winning artists will be paid a fee of $200 for their art design. The owners of the power box will own the physical work; however, the artist will maintain ownership of the design and may reproduce it without permission from the owner of the power box or the Rock Springs Box Art Committee.
— The deadline for submission is May 18. With the social distancing still in effect, a photograph of the submission must be emailed to the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, ceo@rockspringschamber.com.
— The winners will be selected by May 25.
— Original work will only be accepted; no commercial reproductions.
— Artists are welcome to submit a previously created piece as long as the artist owns the rights to the work.
— It is encouraged that artists create something that can be tailored to be easily formatted to the boxes. Paintings or photographs are welcome. The vinyl artwork will be placed on all four sides and possibly the top of the box.
—Up to two submissions will be accepted per artist.
— Submissions may not contain more than 20% words.
— Submission designs should avoid a large amount, more than 20%, of black color.
— Submissions should include a photo of the work being submitted, the application submission form and the schematic drawing of how the art will appear on the box.
— See all details and submission forms at Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at https://rockspringschamber.com/articles.php?id=65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.