ROCK SPRINGS — Earl Bascom, one of Rock Springs’ famous old-time cowboys, has been given a permanent place in the state history of Mississippi.
Bascom, who cowboy-ed and rodeo-ed in Wyoming in the 1920s and 1930s, has been written into the official history of the state of Mississippi, being the only cowboy mentioned within the 1,500 printed history pages of the recently published first edition of the Mississippi Encyclopedia.
Most recently, Bascom’s name has been placed on a Mississippi State Historical Marker entitled “Birthplace of Mississippi Rodeo.”
Bascom, born in Vernal, Utah, in 1906, was working on the historic Hickman Ranch in Lawrence County, Mississippi, in 1935. While there, he directed and helped produce the first Mississippi rodeo in the nearby town of Columbia.
The Hickman Ranch where Bascom worked was the largest in Mississippi, running cattle on 3,000 acres of land. The ranch was once a cotton plantation owned by the family of Senator Stephen A. Douglas who was famous for debating Abraham Lincoln in the 1860s in what is called the Lincoln-Douglas Debates.
The Birthplace of Mississippi Rodeo historical marker stands at the very site of that historic first rodeo in Columbia and is the only state marker dedicated to the sport of rodeo.
Bascom has been called “rodeo’s greatest inventor,” the “father of modern rodeo” and “one of America’s greatest cowboys.”
Mississippi historians consider Earl Bascom to be the greatest rodeo cowboy in their state’s history as he was the first inductee of the Mississippi Rodeo Hall of Fame.
To see the marker, got to https://www.mississippimarkers.com/marion-county-and-lamar-county.html.
