ROCK SPRINGS — Get ready to put on your best walking shoes because the Rock Springs Historic Downtown Walking Tour is now available online.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has been taking advantage of this time to put the tour online, which is an easily downloadable app.
Locals and visitors can take a stroll back in time through PocketSights Tour Guide mobile app on their GPS-enabled mobile device. They can begin their tour at the Rock Springs Historical Museum and enjoy pieces of history in our community.
Tour stops include the old Federal Post Office Building, Masonic Temple, Lincoln Highway Garage and Rex Hotel.
“We’re excited to see that all the work we put into the brochure will now be available electronically via the Pocket Sites app,” Chad Banks, Manager of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urbran Renewal Agency said in a press release.
Volunteer, Crystal Letson drew the organization’s attention to Pocket Sites along with many requests to make the Downtown Historical Walking Tour “mobile.” It’s free and easy to download.
“The app should use the user’s location,” Banks said. “And the Rock Springs one should pop up but you can search by community as well to find it.”
Councilman, David Tate was in favor of the Downtown Historical Walking Tour to be online, as well.
“I’m excited about the online tour,” Tate said in the release. “I think it will allow more people to take advantage of the tour and more people will enjoy it better.”
The app can be found at https://pocketsights.com/tours/tour/Rock-Springs-Downtown-Rock-Springs-Historical-Walking-Tour-4011.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com .
