ROCK SPRINGS — Todd Sholey of Rock Springs won the $500 grand prize for Week 2 of the Power Points football contest with a perfect score.
The football contest is hosted by the Rocket Miner newspaper as well as many other papers in states throughout the country. Contestants predict the winners of 16 National Football League games and rank their predictions based on confidence in their choices. Points are awarded for each correct selection with a possible total of 136 points.
Typically, a $1,000 grand prize is awarded each week. Sholey split the grand prize for Week 2 with Chris Bailey of Walla Walla, Washington, who also earned a perfect score and provided similar answers to two tie-breaker questions. Both guessed 48 as the total points scored in a selected game. Sholey estimated a total of 800 offensive yards in the same game while Bailey put 950 yards. Sholey was also the Rocket Miner's weekly winner, earning him a $25 chamber gift certificate.
A longtime Rocket Miner subscriber, Sholey said he has been playing football contests hosted by the newspaper for more than 20 years. He has won the local weekly contest a "handful of times" and earned tickets to a University of Wyoming football game in 2019. This is the first time he has earned a perfect score and won on the national level, though.
Sholey played football in school and has been a fan at all levels of play. In previous years, Rocket Miner football contests included high school, college and NFL games. This year's focus in on the NFL. Sholey said he watches games and bases his predictions on teams' performances as well as "gut feeling."
In November, Sholey plans to use his $500 grand prize to help pay for an anniversary getaway with his wife.
The Saturday, Oct. 3, edition of the Rocket Miner newspaper will feature Week 5 of the Power Points football contest.
