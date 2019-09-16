ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Historical Museum and Community Fine Arts Center will celebrate Smithsonian magazine's 15th annual Museum Day on Saturday.
"The Rock Springs Historical Museum has a new display of musical instruments from the collection out for the event," Jennifer Messer, Rock Springs Historical Museum coordinator, said in a press release. "We are also having live original acoustic music by Steve Davis between 1-3 p.m. Saturday and would love to have people stop and listen."
Museum Day is a national celebration in which participating museums open their doors with free admission, following the policy of the Smithsonian Institution's Washington, D.C.,-based museums.
"While we always have free admission, this is a chance to promote our local treasures," Community Fine Arts Center Director Debora Soule said in the release. "The theme of this year's Museum Day is 'Music' highlighting the world's rich musical heritage."
The Smithsonian's Year of Music is an institution-wide initiative celebrating the Smithsonian's vast musical collections and resources through 365 days of music-related programming. Music is not only a reflection of human creativity and innovation, but also a key method of communication and cross-cultural exchange and understanding. The Smithsonian Year of Music crosses disciplines, bringing together music-related resources in art, history, culture, science and education. The Smithsonian has invited participating museums to create programming to support this initiative and highlight the world's rich musical heritage, according to the release.
If you are going out of town, check for tickets that are available for download at Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues on Saturday. A list of participating museums can be found at Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay/Search. Other Wyoming museums participating around the state include the Museum of the Mountain Man in Pinedale, Heart Mountain Interpretive Center and Homesteader Museum in Powell and the Wyoming Dinosaur Center in Thermopolis.
For more information, visit Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay.
